Central Texans who have read in-depth Trib editorial board Q&As with Congressional District 17 candidates in the Republican Party know most of the 11 align closely on policy stances, particularly in support of border-wall construction and fealty to President Trump. The only Republican marching to his own drummer: Austin-based financial adviser and resolute centrist Ahmad Adnan, 43, who delightfully (and naively) proposes banning money from election campaigns; legalizing and taxing cannabis to significantly hike teacher pay; mandating permanent daylight saving time; paving a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers; and, heaven forbid, converting the nation to the metric system.
The only serious break between unwavering Trump Republicans in CD-17 involves the commitment by some and refusal by others to enlist for combat duty in the divisive House Freedom Caucus. For the uninformed, the Freedom Caucus is a group of 30 to 40 Republican lawmakers who five years ago formed a renegade band not only to battle spiraling federal debt and deficits but also to demand hard fixes for a clearly broken budgeting process then reeling under President Obama. The caucus also voiced titanic outrage over Obama’s executive overreach. At least, this is one way to view the caucus’ mission.
Another is they’re collectively the bur under the saddle of mainstream Republican conservatives who on occasion have seen serious initiatives sunk by Freedom Caucus members voting as a group. In 2018, for instance, when Republicans controlled both the House and Senate, an intense, seven-week effort by Republicans to demonstrate leadership and negotiate compromise with fellow Republicans in immigration reform went belly-up because of Freedom Caucus members. The damage was such that some Republicans no longer trust caucus members as intra-party negotiating partners. Freedom Caucus members in 2018 also tanked the farm bill over immigration differences.
Perfect example of the sort of hardball tactics employed: When resolutely conservative Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas last year helped steer legislation to funnel long-delayed federal relief funds to rebuild the Texas coast after Harvey’s devastating 2017 flooding, newly elected Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy, loyal Freedom Caucus member, decided this would be the perfect time to invoke a procedural delay to make a statement on the lack of funding for President Trump’s border wall and the evils of deficit-spending, even though Trump backed the federal relief bill. Businesses, homeowners and local governments in Texas clamored for these funds.
Principled stink bomb
House lawmakers in that instance eventually reassembled the following month to scuttle Congressman Roy’s obstructionist handiwork. The incident, however, should raise pertinent questions among Texas voters: Do those in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Austin and the San Antonio suburbs who elected Chip Roy agree the time was right to make such a political statement on border-wall construction while thousands of fellow Texans had awaited federal relief for months? And how would they feel if, amidst all the death and rubble of a fire or flood in the Hill Country, a Democrat held up relief to make some political statement?
While Congressman Roy’s ill-timed stink bomb wasn’t necessarily an official Freedom Caucus action, it’s clear this congressman fits the group’s mindset and approach, the kind captured perfectly in the title of the 2019 book, “Legislative Hardball: The House Freedom Caucus and the Power of Threat-Making in Congress,” by Matthew Green, professor of politics at Catholic University of America based in Washington, D.C. Green says he hasn’t examined trends in 2020 primary elections, but he’s not surprised at the sharp split in Congressional District 17 over the Freedom Caucus, even as the caucus reorients its mission and juggles its principles to survive new, unanticipated political realities.
“The brand of the caucus has changed over time,” Green told me. “It first formed under [House] Speaker John Boehner and stood for not only principled conservatism but a willingness to challenge party leadership, challenge their own party, so it was kind of a brand of independence if you will. I think it’s changed somewhat under President Trump in that there’s still some independence but it’s also very closely associated with President Trump. The group has become one of the president’s strongest supporters, so membership in part is a signal that a candidate is ideologically conservative. I also interpret it as a signal to voters that a candidate is very supportive of the president’s agenda.”
In listing 14 criteria for all Congressional District 17 candidates worthy of his endorsement and election as his successor, Republican Congressman Bill Flores was clearly referring to the Freedom Caucus when he stressed that suitable candidates, as federal lawmakers, “will NEVER Surrender their House of Representatives voting card, which belongs to the CONSTITUENTS of TX-17, to ANY Other Group.” And after a candidate he labeled promising — 43-year-old College Station businesswoman Elianor Vessali — abruptly declared her intention to seek membership in the Freedom Caucus, Flores quietly sought return of a $2,000 contribution he earlier made to her campaign. Vessali complied.
That’s how controversial the Freedom Caucus is among some House Republicans.
Who’s the rightest of all?
But something else is in play here. Several Republican Congressional District 17 candidates are clearly seeking ways to demonstrate to voters that they’re well to the right of rival Republican candidates. Declaring hopes of joining the Freedom Caucus if elected is an easy way of bolstering one’s allegedly conservative credentials, especially when everyone and his or her dog in the primary vow to support Trump and border-wall construction. The fact some voters earnestly believe the caucus’ attention-getting shenanigans and procedural antics are ideological acts of conservative courage only makes some candidates more eager to loudly embrace the caucus.
This in turn tests the political courage and resourcefulness of other candidates. During the Feb. 5 KWTX-TV candidate forum at Midway High School, Waco homebuilder and former Secret Service agent Scott Bland, 48, bristled when pressed at different points by Waco real estate broker Kristen Alamo Rowin, 28, and Waco construction safety and health expert David Saucedo, 36, as to why Bland declined to commit to the caucus. Saucedo proclaimed that the Freedom Caucus is “committed to balancing the budget, standing their ground and digging in their heels” — and that not joining risked more runaway deficits in defiance of the Constitution.
Bland didn’t take the bait.
“It’s not about policy position, it’s about tactics,” Bland said forcefully when challenged at one point by Alamo Rowin to name one Freedom Caucus policy with which he disagreed. “I don’t believe in joining any caucus that encourages their members to dig in their heels in the sand and say no to everything, no matter what. I don’t believe in that. I believe in working together and finding solutions. Now, 99 percent of what the Freedom Caucus stands for, I agree with. I’m extremely fiscally conservative. But I’m not going to surrender the voting card of this district to any caucus in Congress.”
Rowin in turn responded with a prepared statement, suggesting critics of the Freedom Caucus are “establishment RINOs” (as in “Republicans In Name Only”) who unfairly malign caucus members as “anarchists and say their mindset is that of tearing it all down and starting over.” (Some longtime political observers would likely grant that’s a pretty accurate description of not just the caucus but the Trump revolution.) Rowin then quoted a passage from the Declaration of Independence, then asked the audience: “The mainstream mentality versus patriot’s mentality is a stark contrast. What mentality do you want representing you?”
Removing the masks
Given that Bland here was echoing Congressman Flores about “surrendering” the House voting card of the 17th Congressional District to the House Freedom Caucus, a short primer is due: One way the Freedom Caucus holds together as a consequential legislative force is that, anytime 80 percent of the group agrees on a particular stand and resolves to act collectively, all members are bound (if the matter is pressed) to support the caucus, regardless of whether such action conflicts with how constituents back home might feel on the matter. That’s why Flores says it’s a bridge too far for any self-respecting lawmaker whose priority is his or her constituents versus political theater.
“Most of the conservative [lawmakers] in the Republican Party are very conservative,” said Congressman Flores, 66, breaking his silence on the Freedom Caucus during the heated primary election to succeed him when he steps down in January 2021. “Whether they’re not aligned or they’re a member of the Republican Study Group — still the largest caucus in the entire Congress — or they’re a member of the Freedom Caucus, we all have similar conservative ambitions. But in this case I agree with Scott Bland in that the tactics of the Freedom Caucus make it less effective in dealing with some of these issues.
“They’re no more conservative than anybody else,” Flores told me, “but they make it harder to get good conservative legislation passed because of their other tactics.”
This I’m-more-conservative-than-you, I’m-a-patriot-and-you’re-not ploy surfaced during a Jan. 14 candidate forum at Smitty K’s Sports Bar & Grill in College Station: Vessali informed the crowd she intended to join the Freedom Caucus if invited, prompting self-described rocket scientist George Hindman, 52, to state he was the first of the candidates to announce intention to do so. As these Freedom Caucus allegiances stand, those seeking to join the caucus are Hindman, Vessali, Rowin and Saucedo; those declining are Bland, College Station-based Marine Corps veteran Trent Sutton, Brazos County political scientist Todd Kent and retired medical administrator Renee Swann of Waco. Flores has donated $2,000 to Sutton, Bland and Swann as a testament of his faith in their prospects and potential.
Former Congressman Pete Sessions, formerly of Dallas and now of Waco, during the Midway High School forum explained his decision to not join as a matter of unity: “They are a valuable and important part of our party and of our United States Congress, of our Article I power, because they are part of our majority — our minority now. When I was chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee in [2008-2012], I asked everybody to be on one team, one team where we worked together, one team where we solved the issues, because we were the minority [then] ... we did not want to divide each other, and we came together and we won the majority in 2010 because we worked together.”
To this Saucedo offered yet another typically scorching Freedom Caucus rejoinder: “First of all, I don’t believe that your activity in Washington won back the [Republican] majority in 2010. It was the patriots throughout this nation that took to the streets and protested and stood against Obamacare and stood against the policies that were not constitutional and were taking the country in the wrong direction. It was the citizens of the United States that won back the majority in 2010. And I would say to the people who are watching, if we don’t take the masks off these candidates that pretend to be what they think we want them to be, we’re going to continue electing people who do not represent the wishes and best interests of our district.”
An obviously gifted and articulate Iranian-born law school graduate, real estate agent and teacher, Vessali in signaling Freedom Caucus allegiance, and thus forsaking any Flores endorsement, arguably diminished her chances of a primary election victory or at least a spot in the likely runoff. During the Midway High forum, she made clear the outrage she felt over what she claimed were ad hominem attacks because of her decision. She dismissed any suggestion she would ever forsake her constituents in committing to the Freedom Caucus.
“At the very beginning of this race, I made clear that, if invited, I would join the Freedom Caucus,” the former College Station City Council member said. “I’ve appreciated the positive feedback that I’ve received from constituents throughout the district but have been quite surprised by some of the negative feedback and even personal attacks from establishment members of the district who seem more interested in having a puppet in D.C. You heard from some candidates this evening that joining the caucus means surrendering your voting card. That is a lie and they are using scare tactics to get your vote.”
80 percent of what
Like everything in politics and life, the truth is nuanced. Yes, House Freedom Caucus rules provide that all members support caucus action if 80 percent of membership signs on to a certain decision or procedural approach. However, as Catholic University of America professor of politics Green notes about the caucus, its binding rule in this regard is “easily overstated.” It’s rarely invoked and, even when it is, caucus members are permitted a certain number of exemptions to the rule: “So I don’t know if it’s as hard and fast a rule as some people might think. You can invoke that [an exemption] if you feel you can’t go along with the caucus.”
I asked Green to cite ways the Freedom Caucus might be seen as a positive political force: “I can certainly give you arguments against the Freedom Caucus, but you’re asking me arguments in favor: I’d say those who agree politically with the caucus feel it does a great service in keeping the party true to its principles in not allowing its leadership to compromise excessively to the point its platform gets watered down. I think another argument made on behalf of the caucus is that they tend to be really, right now in the current House, some of the most active members on the floor and in the media, working to maintain a high profile for the party.
“If you feel supporting the president is important,” Green told me, “they’re working very hard to support the president in the public sphere.”
Other truths are inconvenient for the caucus, including a blistering estimation by no less than The American Conservative, a group that cites its mission as “Main Street conservatism,” that the Freedom Caucus has surrendered and severely compromised its mission in battling deficits and debts in order to placate President Trump and curry his favor, trillion-dollar annual deficits notwithstanding. Example: Stepping aside while Trump through questionable executive action circumvented Congress’ power of the purse exclusively reserved to it under Article I of the U.S. Constitution. The administration channeled taxpayer money to the border wall that was originally appropriated for other military expenditures.
“This is disingenuous on two levels,” American Conservative staffer Barbara Boland wrote in 2019 during the first wave of such reprogrammed funds (and the administration is doing so again this year). “First, Republicans bitterly opposed President Obama’s use of executive orders to work around Congress on health care and the Iran deal, and repeatedly won substantial majorities in both chambers. That’s exactly how our democratic process is designed to work. When the executive branch oversteps, the other branches and the people themselves [should] act in correction.
“The second problem with [House Freedom Caucus leader Mark] Meadows’ statement runs deeper: He argues that the ends justifies the means, that an agreeable outcome is worth ditching process for. But weren’t conservatives in Congress elected to stand for limited government and against executive overreach, regardless of whether these are mere ‘process’ issues? It’s easy enough to resist executive overreach when the president is on the other team, but if you don’t apply the same to your own party, how can you say your opposition was ever principled? Watching conservatives in Congress sell their souls on this issue is particularly disheartening because a border wall will not solve the illegal immigration problem.”
Green likewise notes the reversal in Freedom Caucus principles: “I think until President Trump, the caucus was pretty clearly in favor of limited executive power in an assertive executive branch. What happened when Trump was elected was the caucus at first remained that way and was willing to challenge the president on some issues. But gradually it kind of shifted more in favor of supporting the president and that created a bit of division within the caucus. Some members like Justin Amash joined because they were strict libertarians who believed in limited national government and a limited executive and it became difficult for them to stay in the group as it became more closely aligned with Trump.
“So the question becomes if someone feels the caucus’ job is to stand for ideological conservatism and policy, first and foremost, one could argue that it’s still pretty much that way,” he said. “But if someone feels the caucus is really about limited executive power, then I would say they have shifted away from that.”
“When you’re talking about the wall money, that to me is a question of the balance of powers between the executive and legislative branches and, under strict Article I adherence, then the executive branch has no role to play in reallocating money from one account to another,” Green told me. “If Congress says we want to spend money on ‘X,’ then it should go to ‘X’ and not to ‘Y.’ You know, what happened is that after the 2016 election, a lot of Freedom Caucus members did not expect their voters to be so supportive of Trump. When they saw that they were, they felt they needed to recalibrate their views to reflect what their constituents seemed to want.”
‘Extremist point of view’
In fairness, Congressional District 17 candidates probably have had little time to peel back the layers of these constitutional dilemmas and political contradictions. Most are jockeying madly for attention in an overcrowded primary election field in which many voters are distracted by the slow-motion Democratic presidential-candidate conflict and President Trump’s growing incoherence. And time is short. Yet these issues do raise questions about the Freedom Caucus’ hypocrisy in its effort to be all things to all right-wing zealots, constitutional niceties be damned if necessary.
Renee Swann, 64, the Waco-based retired administrator of her husband’s eye-surgery business who gained Flores’ endorsement (and whose campaign mailers target drug cartels and “socialists”), offered perhaps the most defiant, even eloquent reason why Freedom Caucus membership is simply out of the question when Alamo Rowin pressed her hard during the Midway High School forum. Swann’s answer went to not just the obstruction but the sheer obstinance of a group in some ways seduced by its own press clippings, especially Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows. The two regularly offer rash pronouncements and dominate the House spotlight along with East Texan Louie Gohmert, a caucus member who only last week gained another measure of notoriety by opposing anti-lynching legislation in an overwhelmingly bipartisan House vote, 410-4.
“As a representative for the district, the primary concern is to be a voice for the district,” Swann replied to Rowin. “And any organization or group that requires you to pledge allegiance or follow their principles or their platforms that are not singularly invested in the people of this district is something I wouldn’t be willing to compromise myself for. I’ve also seen by and large that there’s so much anger being expressed, such rebellion against government in general. Our government is created by constitutional principles that work very, very well, and that’s been brought out in other statements here.
“I have found in my years on this planet that if you run around being angry all the time, you get very little done,” Swann said. “And so I wouldn’t be able to stand with people who come from such an extremist point of view that’s based on anger and frustration.”
Swann may well be on target about Freedom Caucus vitriol, though some seasoned political observers might question whether in terms of political toxicity, partisan fervor and Trumpian allegiance there’s much difference between caucus members and other Republican lawmakers these days, especially in a society where voters send people to Congress to fight and never compromise, then wonder why nothing ever gets solved (as candidate Scott Bland correctly noted). Meanwhile, fireworks between regional congressional candidates over Freedom Caucus commitments suggest certain principles still exist that at least some Republicans won’t shed — or that Congressman Bill Flores continues to exert leverage over at least some of those who would succeed him next January.
