If perusing Facebook posts about COVID-19 is to witness the societal breakdown of American intellect and compassion among friends, neighbors and co-workers, then this tragic conclusion is only confirmed in visiting the local H-E-B during what even President Trump has belatedly confirmed is a pandemic crisis: Except in the morning when H-E-B stores open at 8 to waiting lines, shelves during most of the day are bereft of toilet paper, ground beef, pasta, bottled water, hand sanitizer, eggs and cheese.
An 82nd Airborne Division veteran Sunday afternoon shook his head at the sight of the Hewitt Drive H-E-B cheese aisle, almost completely absent of cheese, as he wondered aloud what would cause people to hoard such perishables. At one point, he even expressed shame at his fellow citizens. And over on the cereal aisle, a young couple and I marveled at the madness that left shelves empty except for a few brands . The young woman said the sight reminded her of the mob insanity visited on Houston and Texas Coast stores whenever a monster hurricane looms.
Some sights inspired humor: A fellow in the aisles told friends that his dog would only eat H-E-B dog food and that it was sold out for the first time ever. An employee wondered if a malady actually causing diarrhea might prompt a run on nasal spray. But some of us were left dumbfounded by a herd mentality that not only raided necessities because one’s neighbors raided necessities but in some of us also abandoned common sense and compassion for feverish political obsessions in the tortuous aisles of our minds.
For weeks, Trump supporters on Facebook and elsewhere have trivialized this virus, comparing it to cancer or the flu and blaming the press for panic, bowing to the president’s dismissing concerns about it as Democrats’ “new hoax.” Yet the press has dutifully reported pronouncements from Trump’s right-hand immunologist, Anthony Fauci, in stressing the key points of washing one’s hands thoroughly and avoiding large gatherings. And, yes, we have also dutifully reported Trump’s somersaults about whether COVID-19 is a threat. The president at one point encouraged those only mildly infected to go into work. Question: Should the press not question the validity of such remarks?
Some readers acting out of adoration for the president have attacked the Tribune-Herald staff for publishing and writing stories about this novel coronavirus. One woman angrily branded coronavirus stories “liberal” during a conversation with Trib Editor Steve Boggs. She insisted the president’s triumphant trip to India was more worthy of newsprint than coronavirus. And during a conversation Friday, I asked a disgruntled reader if the newspaper should not have run comments by Dr. Fauci and Vice President Mike Pence correcting the president’s misstatements. He refused to answer.
The other day an acquaintance dismissed the pandemic panic, repeating the president’s rhetoric about death tolls involving the flu compared to COVID-19. Problem: The flu statistics cited came after such pandemic crises had run their full, horrific cycles. But we’re now only months into the COVID-19 crisis — and, in the United States, several crucial weeks. We don’t know what the final death tally will be — or what it might be if local, state and federal governments don’t get their acts together.
The president himself assumed a different presidential persona this week: Monday he not only strongly emphasized Dr. Fauci’s points but pressed for even tighter controls to battle the virus’ deadly spread. He has even praised press coverage of COVID-19, offered kind words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and nimbly dismissed Republican Congressman and ally Devin Nunes’ bone-headed suggestion on Sunday that folks rush out to restaurants when Trump’s own people advised otherwise.
Good for the president. And if he remains consistent and on point, more power to him. At this critical juncture, we need strong leadership from the White House — not whistling past the graveyard, not politicizing this crisis for self-gain. And if he reverts to fact-free, misleading, self-serving rhetoric amidst all this, a pox on his house.
And if some Trump supporters deserve the ninth circle of hell for marginalizing a malady that could rob us of spouses, parents and ailing siblings and neighbors, then let’s reserve some room also for those who wish for Trump to fail in this unfolding crisis, even if he has done so all on his own up till now. Lives matter here, some of them dear to us. And if President Trump belatedly demonstrates the leadership he seemed to show at this week’s press briefings, then let’s at least allow him credit for that and encourage him going forward. Sometimes it takes a real crisis for leadership to finally blossom. If he fails, we’ll know soon enough.
