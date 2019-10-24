Every so often, someone emerges who seems uniquely suited to make a positive difference in politics. A few years ago, I felt this way about state Rep. Dennis Bonnen, a sharp-tongued, intellectually edgy Republican from Angleton, south of Houston. It wasn’t just that, as a college student, he served as sergeant-at-arms of the very chamber of debate and decision-making that he one day would dominate, though such experience early on must have given him considerable insight into effective leadership and how the “people’s house” functions best.
He displayed little patience with political hypocrites. In summer 2017, Bonnen — by then a Texas House member for 20 years — was chairing the powerful Ways and Means Committee, evidence of the faith then-Speaker Joe Straus had in him. During a committee hearing one day, I marveled as Bonnen dressed down some expert from the right-wing Texas Public Policy Foundation for pressing a plan to eliminate property taxes by embracing a sales tax that, only two years earlier, this same expert also proposed eliminating. The hypocrisy ignited Bonnen’s scorching sarcasm. He made pulled-pork barbecue of the guy.
So there’s cruel irony in the fact that, after one term as House speaker, Bonnen will go down in Texas history as a Texas-sized hypocrite fooled by an unelected lobbyist and blogger. Mere weeks after making a magnanimous show of warning House members, Democrat and Republican alike, to not campaign against fellow incumbents, he and Republican Rep. Dustin Burrows met behind closed doors with Michael Quinn Sullivan, a right-wing lobbyist funded partially by a wealthy West Texas oilman. There they sought to enlist Sullivan’s support in defeating 10 Republican legislators who declined to back a bill to ban taxpayer-funded lobbying, which would have stifled inconvenient pushback from locally elected leaders, especially those far from Austin. The pair likely figured they had the perfect bait: Banning such lobbying is a Sullivan holy grail. In return, Bonnen offered to turn Sullivan loose on the House floor as a journalist.
When Sullivan subsequently indicated what had transpired, Bonnen not only cast public doubt on Sullivan, the speaker rang up some of the targeted GOP 10, including Rep. Kyle Kacal, an easygoing College Station Republican and rancher whose district includes a third of McLennan County and part of Waco. In these calls, Bonnen reassured fellow Republicans that Sullivan was lying.
Except that Sullivan had secretly recorded all of this skullduggery. Oops.
And so the beginning of the end ensued for Speaker Bonnen, outmaneuvered by a dedicated nemesis whom he and Burrows stupidly tried to play. No one was surprised when Kacal joined a chorus calling for Bonnen’s ouster after the recording’s Oct. 15 release, but when Republican colleague Charles “Doc” Anderson, who represents the rest of our county, issued a similar statement, it was clear Bonnen was toast. Whatever you can say of Doc, he’s temperamentally reluctant to call anybody out.
In the Sullivan recording, Bonnen not only refers to Democrats disparagingly — calling one “vile,” suggesting another “makes my skin crawl” — he insists Kacal and the other nine Republican lawmakers targeted “don’t want to help on anything” when in fact their chief crime was resisting the speaker on a specific bill by deferring instead to the locally elected mayors and county judges in their districts (whom Bonnen refers to as dumbasses). Bonnen and Burrows agree they want the 2021 legislative session to be even worse for cities and counties than this spring’s with its severely tightened property-tax revenue caps.
Shortly before the now-embattled speaker announced this week he would not seek re-election, he released a lengthy, self-serving statement acknowledging how poorly he had put matters in his clandestine meeting with Sullivan. He is not anti-local, he says, only opposed to “large urban cities who think they have the unlimited authority to mandate any progressive policy they want.” But even here he is disingenuous, given Waco is hardly a hotbed of progressiveness, judging from the mix sitting on our town council and county commissioners court. Yet Waco has been targeted along with major urban cities.
He rattles off issues where, he says, cities have defied the will of the people and the state. But his charges ring hollow. For instance, he claims large cities “fought to stop lawmakers from increasing transparency in the property-tax system — part of our larger effort to slash property taxes by $5 billion.” I listened to hours of testimony on Senate Bill 2 last spring. City and county officials applauded the Senate bill’s transparency, protesting only the state’s capping revenue growth while heaping mandates on cities and counties without appropriating money to fund those mandates.
At another point, Bonnen blames cities for resisting legislation “increasing penalties for ballot fraud.” Hardly. The bill to which Bonnen refers would have severely criminalized Texas voters even if they made dumb, innocent mistakes in the state electoral process, to the extent they might wind up in jail. It expanded the potential for partisan poll watchers to intrude on the privacy of active balloting. It threatened criminal penalties for election judges and poll workers who stumble in their pressure-cooker duties, to the point the Texas Association of Elections Administrators came out swinging against the bill.
And there’s Speaker Bonnen’s bizarre statement of fealty to President Trump in the recording, even as he claims Trump is “killing us in urban/suburban districts.” Which raises a relevant question, given nearly 75 percent of Texans today live in cities: Instead of resorting to gerrymandering abstractions and electoral impediments to cling to power, instead of catering to tea-party priorities bordering on anarchy and incoherence, is it not time for the Republican Party of Texas to consider policies and platforms that are inclusive and at least offer a synthesis of urban/rural values and priorities?
All this prompts questions about Bonnen’s larger game, one arguably focused on making peace with Sullivan, famous for backing primary election challenges against Republicans deemed insufficiently conservative. Unfortunately, Bonnen and Burrows concluded that to make peace and preserve their Republican majority in the Texas House of Representatives amidst Democratic strides, they would have to sacrifice fellow Republicans on the altar of extremism to satisfy Sullivan.
Judging from Facebook posts to his own page, Bonnen’s apologia didn’t entirely convince. One Texan voiced skepticism when Bonnen touted a constitutional proposition on the Nov. 5 ballot: “I have a hard time voting for anything that Bonnen says is ‘good’ for the taxpayer, especially now since it is obvious that he talks out of both sides of his mouth. I’m glad the truth has come out because I will research every proposition instead of blindly trusting my representatives.” Another asks why urban priorities should suffer in favor of rural priorities, especially when urban residents are electing their own leaders: “I live in a big city and I like progressive policies. Why should rural yokels like you hold us back?”
If Bonnen’s statement isn’t enough to make one gag, consider the governor’s statement this week praising Bonnen’s “commitment to making Texas a better state.” He then chimes: “Looking ahead to 2020, the Republican Party of Texas must unite and work together to retain a majority in the Texas House. To that cause, I am redoubling my efforts to ensure we achieve that goal. All Republican House members have a list of accolades that makes them worthy of reelection, and I will work with each of them to tell that story to voters in their district.”
Yet some of us recall how Gov. Greg Abbott backed primary election challengers to three Republican mavericks in 2018, including Rep. Lyle Larson, who had the audacity to file an ethics bill prohibiting any individuals who donate more than $2,500 to the governor’s campaign from serving as gubernatorial appointees for a full calendar year. This commendable bill seeking to quash pay-for-play cronyism died in the Senate during the 2017 session. Gov. Abbott failed to oust two of the troublesome Republicans (including Larson) and 2018 saw Democrats make gains in the Statehouse in places where Republicans failed to adapt to new times and new challenges.
Michael Quinn Sullivan, who deserves some credit for outing Bonnen and Burrows in all their duplicity, summed up the fall of the House of Bonnen best: “Dennis Bonnen could have behaved ethically from the start in his dealings with his fellow lawmakers, with me and with the Texas public. He could have recanted his unethical offer privately when given the opportunity. He instead chose lies, deceit, dishonor and — ultimately — ruin. He has gone from the third-ranking constitutional officer in Texas to a cautionary tale about the dangers of political hubris.”
One final observation about Bonnen playing a Machiavellian game with Trumpian tactics: While the audio recording appears to suggest Sullivan is reluctant to become involved in Bonnen and Burrows’ dirty tricks, including the quid pro quo favor Bonnen clearly initiates, Texans should remember one thing: Of the three in the speaker’s office on June 12, only Sullivan knew the recorder was running.
Meanwhile, one is left to contemplate an ongoing war against cities and counties that Burrows and Bonnen indicate will continue in the 2021 legislative session. This makes decision-making for Texans in 2020 more complicated: Before voting for state senator and state representative, voters must decide not only if they like the people they elect to their town councils and county commissioners courts but whether they support the decisions they make generally. Because if Texas voters then go off and elect state lawmakers intent on confounding and impeding these very same public servants, they may find they’re voting at cross-purposes.
