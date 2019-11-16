The key word defining Waco these days is “revitalization,” though two more follow closely and characterize some of the very best of our city: “Renovation” and “restoration.”
This was evident during the conference of city planners from across Texas a week ago. Many visited Magnolia Market at the Silos, a site at least some developers considered worthy of demolition before Waco-based entrepreneurs Chip and Joanna Gaines purchased it. Some took a walking tour of downtown Waco featuring historic buildings stunningly transformed from lingering eyesores into vivid assets. Revitalization even colored a bit of Saturday’s “College GameDay” broadcast featuring the Gaineses, catapulted to fame (along with Waco) by a cable TV series where each week the couple renovated some neglected, often dilapidated house, turning the abode into somebody’s dream home.
Yet one gets a better idea of the blood, sweat and tears involved during annual celebrations of the Waco Historic Landmark Preservation Commission honoring intrepid homeowners and business investors who also rate praise for the time, effort, money, hopes and ulcers they have plowed into structures that might otherwise rate red-tagging and demolition.
Take the law office of Erin Shank at 1902 Austin Avenue, owned by Erin and John Shank and honored for “sustained excellence of an adaptive reuse of a residence” during the commission’s awards ceremony Thursday. When the couple purchased the 1905 residence 12 years ago, it had no central heat and air; the downstairs flooring had been removed after flooding; large holes marred the walls; and much of the original woodwork had been painted white. A complete makeover was needed.
The kicker: This law office — now doubling as a short-term rental — is one of three projects the couple has undertaken over their 20 years in Waco — and all of them on Austin Avenue. The one at 3000 Austin once served as a funeral home and was reportedly relocated to its present site in the 1950s. While the couple voiced their love of Austin Avenue during Thursday’s ceremony, John added with a slight air of battle fatigue: “I think this is our last project.”
And so the spotlight briefly fell on projects ranging from the renovated home at 601 Dallas St. of Dwayne and Marilyn Banks to gregarious 95-year-old Virginia resident Helen Marie Taylor’s eclectic history museum occupying old Barron Springs Elementary School on former Huaco Indian grounds, all shaded by giant live oaks that Taylor conceded were her initial draw. Even the Health Camp, opened on the Waco traffic circle after World War II and now conjuring up another era, was honored for sustained excellence. The commission also honored writers who have chronicled the ups and downs of historical preservation in Waco, including author Eric Ames and veteran Trib staffer J.B. Smith, though Thursday no one outdid historic preservation architect B.J. Greaves for eloquence in praise of historical makeovers.
“One thing I have always enjoyed doing was going and just sitting in the building before we actually started our renovation or restoration process, and just listening,” Greaves said. “Because I’m convinced these old buildings actually talk to you. They tell you things about the history of the building. They may also tell you things like, ‘You’re going to need more money!’ One other thing: When you finish one of these and you sit in the building and just quietly listen, you can hear the building say, ‘Thank you.’”
