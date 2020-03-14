By now, so-called “vote centers” have garnered plenty of praise for the ease they allow the time-pressed voter juggling work and family obligations come Election Day. However, since the well-publicized, well-received introduction of vote centers to McLennan County in 2014 and the abandonment of a system that rigidly required a citizen to vote at his or her precinct-level polling place and nowhere else, some critics are suddenly suggesting vote centers suppress voters in the name of convenience: McLennan County was specifically cited in a University of Houston study last year suggesting vote centers discourage minority voting.
Now this study is being cited in the news media, including The Guardian in a March 2 article on vote centers: “On a local level, the changes can be stark. McLennan County, home to Waco, Texas, closed 44% of its polling places from 2012 to 2018, despite the fact that its population grew by more than 15,000 people during the same time period, with more than two-thirds of that growth coming from black and Latinx residents. In 2012, there was one polling place for every 4,000 residents. By 2018 that figure had dropped to one polling place per 7,700 residents.”
A Guardian analysis incorporating the UH study found that after our county’s transition to vote centers, more voting locations were closed in Latino neighborhoods than in non-Latino neighborhoods “and that Latinx people had to travel farther to vote than non-Hispanic whites.” If true, this might suggest a certain racial insensitivity by McLennan County commissioners regarding Hispanic populations, given each of our four county commissioners has considerable say over where the admittedly smaller number of vote centers are placed within his or her precinct. Three of the commissioners are white; so is the county judge. Precinct 2’s commissioner is black.
All this acknowledged, it’s hard to argue against vote centers. When the Trib editorial board interviewed County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe just before 2020 primary elections, she again stressed their advantages (and not all counties in Texas have vote centers): “The good thing about McLennan County is the fact we have vote centers. On Election Day you can go to any of the 33 sites. You don’t have to go to your precinct-specific site, which was happening. Voters would leave early before the polls opened to go to work. Something would happen during the day. They couldn’t get home in time to vote, and they’d say, ‘Well, I didn’t get a chance to vote today.’ ”
I remember a comment from Wincie Cannon, who in 2014 had worked local elections for 48 years. “Every election I’ve worked, people have come in who know good and well they can’t vote there,” she said. “I mean, I’ve told them over and over, but I have to tell them again, ‘Now, you know better than to come in here, you have to go over there.’ And we remain friends, but this (new system) would sure stop a lot of that. I think it’s one of the best things that has happened.”
For those of us who juggle a lot of responsibilities besides citizenship, it’s a worthy tradeoff. Before our county went to a vote-center system, we had 91 precincts with 59 polling places. (Some precincts were combined for polling places.) Voters assigned to a given precinct could vote only there, even if their job was on the other end of the county, making Election Day voting difficult under certain logistical scenarios. When officials opted to go to a system of vote centers, you could vote anywhere you chose on Election Day, even if fewer vote centers existed. Each commissioner precinct got 10 vote centers initially; this was whittled to eight each with an additional center added to Precinct 3 at Commissioner Will Jones’ request.
Left largely unaddressed in the University of Houston study are other complicating factors, including elimination of elementary school campuses from consideration as polling places, partially because of Election Day traffic that officials see as imperiling children, partially because of “stranger danger” fears involving child predators. And old standby facilities such as churches here and there have bowed out as vote centers, partially because of the expense required to become compliant under Americans with Disabilities Act standards — a situation a church might face, say, if it had a gravel parking lot and little money for paving.
And if those factors aren’t confounding enough, there’s the fact every vote center must be staffed by election judges and poll workers who for a paltry hourly sum of $10 must unravel bewildering excuses and sob stories that occasionally indignant or pleading voters offer for not having correct addresses, names or identification. And those who work these centers must stay abreast of state law, which not only is constantly changing because of state lawmakers and federal courts but lately is being served up with a certain vehemence.
Last legislative session’s Senate Bill 9 would have criminalized Texas voters even if they made dumb, innocent mistakes in the state electoral process, to the extent they might wind up in jail. It expanded the potential for partisan poll watchers to intrude on the privacy of active balloting. It threatened criminal penalties for election judges and poll workers who stumble in their pressure-cooker duties, to the point the Texas Association of Elections Administrators came out swinging against the bill.
In House testimony, Chris Davis, then association president, reminded lawmakers that it’s tough enough to get qualified, long-suffering poll workers and election judges without the state’s threatening to throw them into the hoosegow for the least slipup. And as Van Wolfe told the Trib editorial board when pressed about complicated laws regarding activities organized by small election staffs and carried out by an army of hard-working, conscientious volunteers, most of them senior citizens: “I think, for me, some of the people making the laws, it would be great if they could come and work in the election.”
On top of these powerful dynamics, each election cycle presents its own character and challenges, some stemming from apolitical population shifts such as Waco now experiences, some distinctly political such as the popularity of Barack Obama that saw some local polling places in McLennan County explode in voter participation in the 2008 primary election. Election officials allocating a sufficient number of voting machines for, say, general elections seek to note trends through primary election results as well as other factors. As Van Wolfe told me last week: “We don’t have a crystal ball, and it’s an estimated guess.”
And while some politicians in Austin and beyond may well pursue Machiavellian strategies to discourage certain groups of voters, Van Wolfe insists that’s hardly the intent of workaday election administrators and their staffs, who also have sought to act upon input from cities and schools — including consideration of bus routes — in decisions regarding final placement of vote centers.
“Every vote does count,” Van Wolfe said. “They’re very, very important, and I feel very, very enthusiastic to get out the vote because we do the same amount of work whether one person shows up or all 143,000 [registered] people show up. We want you to go out and vote and we encourage you to go out and vote. We think it’s very important that you go out and vote. We have posters on our wall: ‘Don’t complain if you don’t vote.’ ”
While this newspaper has for years lobbied hard against Texas’ discriminatory 2011 voter ID law — and has seen its view confirmed twice by the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — the allegations of voter suppression credited to vote centers strike us as a stretch. If anything saved McLennan County from greater notoriety after the 24-page UH study, it’s the long lines that developed on Super Tuesday in Harris County, relatively new to the ways of running vote centers. However, the use of vote centers had less to do with long lines than such blunders as holding a split-party primary election instead of a voter-friendly, time-efficient joint primary election, as McLennan County conducts.
For this foul-up, the Harris County GOP is to blame, given that it refused to accept a joint primary election with the county’s Democratic Party where every voting machine in a vote center is used, rather than setting up a number of machines that only Democrats can use and a number of machines that only Republicans can use. (Congratulations to McLennan County Republican and Democratic leadership for agreement on joint primaries.) Also discussed in the Harris County postmortem: ways in which volunteers outside vote centers can assist voters and watch for problems.
“If a poll site has a long line, and there are shorter lines at a nearby site, that is information our volunteer poll monitors will now be trained to provide to people as they arrive, before the voter gets in line,” Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of Common Cause Texas, said after meeting with Harris County election officials. “We’ll also be running a public awareness campaign leading up to the election encouraging Texans to vote early or, if they are eligible, by mail. We’ll also be encouraging people to fill out sample ballots before heading to the polls to minimize the increase in wait times we are expecting to come as a result of Texans no longer having the option of straight-ticket voting.”
Van Wolfe says state law does mandate that addresses of nearby vote centers be posted at each vote center, informing voters possibly discouraged by long lines of alternate polling places where they might want to vote instead, and without much of a drive. Alas, reports indicate matters in Harris County were further aggravated by a county election system that showed incorrect wait times at polling sites. Combined with record turnout and GOP obstinance, some polling places in Harris County were swamped. Among those with the longest lines: Texas Southern University, a historically black college. One individual reportedly waited in line nearly seven hours.
All this takes place amidst a backdrop of chaos and worse in elections nationwide. Election Protection, the nation’s largest voter-protection coalition, led by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, is investigating various problems in last week’s elections: Across Missouri and in some areas in Michigan, election officials closed, changed or consolidated polling places in response to the COVID-19 virus. For example, in Grand Rapids, election officials moved a polling place from an assisted living facility to a church. However, in some cases, election officials didn’t sufficiently notify voters of the changes, leading to confusion. And in St. Charles County, Missouri, multiple voters were improperly required to provide photo ID. Due to litigation in 2019, Missouri’s strict photo ID requirement was nullified but apparently word didn’t get out, even to poll workers.
Certainly the potential for voter suppression exists if county officials aren’t racially sensitive about where they place a smaller number of vote centers in contrast to the old, just-around-the-corner precinct-level polling place. If certain constituencies believe they’re being marginalized through placement of vote centers favoring white populations at the expense of minority populations, they should consider several options in McLennan County or anywhere else. For starters, disenfranchised constituents should meet with the county judge and/or local elections administrator to discuss grievances over a map of vote centers and population density.
Van Wolfe tells me that, since the introduction of vote centers, no resident has complained to her office about the centers in McLennan County being racially discriminatory (and local voters were surveyed about vote centers, in English and Spanish, in 2014, though this admittedly was when the county had 40 centers). Her office has lately been working with the Texas Civil Rights Project to add another vote center to address any concerns about inconveniencing some voters. This additional vote center might be placed in a Reicher Catholic School gym.
Amidst all this, a few final thoughts vie for consideration. It may well be that, with fewer vote centers but more ease in using them, you may no longer have a polling place a few blocks from home. The nearest vote center may now be six to eight blocks away. Or maybe a mile. Is that by itself credible voter suppression? Maybe, maybe not. For generations, Americans have heard and read how men and women died on distant battlefields protecting our right to vote. Those who decry having to go several more blocks to vote should remember that those men and women who died on battlefields went more than several blocks to make that sacrifice.
At a certain point in all this, personal responsibility must kick in. Voters must realize that, in exchange for certain voting conveniences, there may well be a tradeoff. And while officials should endeavor to make sure fair and accessible voting is especially convenient for the poor and the historically marginalized, many of us also need to buck up and recognize certain societal benefits here in McLennan County. For instance, political parties and other groups offer rides to the polls for those who don’t drive.
Another enormous benefit, especially when combined with the ease of vote centers: Texas has two full weeks of early voting, including weekend voting, and again in such a way that you can vote at any of five early vote centers scattered throughout our county. During a press conference with Texas press two days after Super Tuesday, in discussing questions of long Election Day voting lines in Houston and a 1965 Voting Rights Act that some of us insist was mauled by the Supreme Court in 2013, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas at one point chose to stress one overlooked latter-day benefit: “For me and my family and friends, I think early voting is a wonderful thing, and you certainly avoid any possibility of long lines on Election Day. So while I think we need to look at [what happened in Harris County] and make sure it doesn’t happen again, that seems like a good, practical solution.”
The University of Houston study nonetheless should raise red flags for all: Elected and appointed officials and constituents across Texas need to scrutinize each and every election cycle. It’s particularly relevant given what happened in Harris County. Yet for all the sudden, Johnny-come-lately outcry by some local and state Democrats about vote centers, one shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the ease such centers permit everyday voters, whether white, black or brown. It’s also a colossally strategic mistake for Americans to lose sight of more serious factors contributing to voter suppression here and elsewhere: restrictive voter ID laws; partisan gerrymandering; pro-corporate campaign finance laws that undermine citizenry; and a Supreme Court snug in its ivory tower, regularly averting its gaze regarding election abuse when not greatly contributing to it. Those are the battles that now require resolve and commitment — not exaggerations over vote centers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.