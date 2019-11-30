My duties as a roving Abilene Reporter-News columnist in rugged West Texas through the 1990s generally left me with Fridays off. My routine: I briefly dropped by the newsroom to catch up on mail and phone calls; attended lunch with a bunch of raconteurs, windbags and eccentrics, all of benign and often merry consequence; then retired to errands around the house and eventually deep reading free of distraction.
Several times a year, my wife, a schoolteacher, left me a dreaded task: Ensure peace and tranquility when the bugman came on his appointed rounds and, in spraying about our home’s exterior, got into another row with my neighbor over politics. The bugman was addicted to right-wing commentator Rush Limbaugh’s radio show and prone to regurgitating whatever he heard to the mighty consternation of my neighbor, a yellow-dog Democrat always out manicuring his yard.
My task: Dog the bugman and keep him from agitating my normally cordial, low-key neighbor. My wife didn’t just dislike the bugman’s pointed rhetoric — mostly disparaging commentary about homosexuals — she also found it annoying that he cared not a bit about other people’s viewpoints.
My neighbor has gone to his rewards. His political insights came naturally. He was born in rural Texas, grew up in the Great Depression, served his country in World War II and the Korean War. While economists question whether President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s alphabet-soup programs to battle the Depression were of economic benefit, my neighbor gave FDR credit for trying with such initiatives as the Civilian Conservation Corps. He remembered FDR’s fireside chats. He respected FDR for leadership through World War II. After war, he ferried Americans of all sorts across the barren American Southwest as a Greyhound bus driver.
But it was my gregarious bugman, a full generation younger, who signaled America’s future. He was part of a wave of Americans whose political and societal outlook is shaped and misshaped by what has evolved into hate radio, which in turn has spawned cable TV programs touting yet more blunderbuss, more subterfuge. Shedding facts, scuttling nuance, forsaking balance, this outlook now infects social media, political parties and those elected to power, sworn to uphold constitutional values but clearly pawns in machinations that work to undermine those values.
Which brings us to Thanksgiving weekend 2019, which many of us approached mindful of the political mine fields disguised as tables of plenty. One neighbor, a Never Trumper, tells me that because President Trump remains such a divisive force in society, she as family matriarch forbids all political opinions during holiday gatherings. Another, this one a reluctant Trump supporter, drolly suggested to me an all-American distraction when asked about divisive politics during Thanksgiving this year: “That’s what the Detroit Lions were created for.”
Baylor University religion scholar Blake Burleson’s Nov. 10 Trib column offered a remarkable seasonal prelude for a Baptist minister, missionary and deacon. He makes clear that dialogue with those loyal to a president and political party so disdainful of the noblest American values and virtues has its limits: “When evil is called good, there can be no common ground on which to stand. At least, for now. Some relationships will be and must be broken. It’s not ‘just politics.’ Lives are being lost — on our borders, in our schools, in our hospitals — because of Republican and evangelical enabling of Trump.
“Their endorsement is inexcusable and history will show little mercy,” he writes in the most widely read Trib opinion piece in 2019. “When the propagandist machine of Fox News, right-wing radio and evangelical pastors have twisted hard facts, surrendered constitutional principles and abandoned biblical tenets so that millions remain in an abyss of lies, a point eventually arrives when there can be no further conversation. One must walk away from the enablers and the sycophants and seek faith and renewal in the truth and the light.”
Scum and scholars
Reactions to the column were equally strong. One fellow scholar wrote him to praise his courage: “I am an evangelical Christian who opposes Trump and Trumpism because I am evangelical.” This colleague said he had a better understanding of how German pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer felt in 1935 in opposing the malevolent political forces that gave rise to Adolf Hitler: “I’m not comparing myself with his heroism but only with his heartsick dismay over his fellow German Christians’ support of an obvious malicious narcissist.”
Another scholar confronted me at the Trib to protest Burleson’s linking supporters of President Trump to slave owners and Nazis. Our discussion proved civil but predictable. When I lamented that the president had not endeavored over three long years to unite Americans but rather chose to aggravate our differences through tweet and rhetoric, he blamed President Obama for similar divisiveness. Yet when I asked him several times to cite a specific instance, he could offer nothing.
At one point, my guest did cite 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s referring to Trump supporters as “deplorables.” I acknowledged his point about the utter inappropriateness (and stupidity) of Clinton’s comment — and then asked if it was true, as President Trump proclaimed only weeks ago, that all of us Republicans who vigorously question or doubt Trump are “human scum.”
“Am I human scum?” I asked.
“No,” the scholar said, shaking his head and looking down. “He should not have said that.”
I’ve reflected deeply on the Burleson column not just because of Blake’s intellect, dedication to Christian principles and compassion for the most vulnerable of us but also because the Christian university where one of his ancestors served as president has wrestled lately with civil discourse. For instance, university leadership and Baylor’s LGBTQ community have struggled over formal acceptance of the latter into the Baylor family and biblical tenets some claim draw certain lines on gender issues. To their credit, the university and LGBTQ students seem to be at least communicating.
But discussions on how civil discourse can be improved on campus and off reflect on broader societal and political questions, increasingly rendered difficult by the refusal of some to even acknowledge facts as truth. As Baylor noted in touting a series of forums on all this, “Whether in politics, church congregations, on the Baylor campus or even within our own families, there is a significant need for civil discourse in today’s society. While we may not agree, civil discourse requires mutual respect and objectivity without hostility, while demonstrating an appreciation for the experiences of others.”
American society does seem caught in a vortex of groundless vitriol and incendiary rhetoric. A candidate who beamed as supporters chanted “Lock her up” about his opponent in 2016 is now greeted as president with chants of “Lock him up” in public venues. Some lawmakers have scrapped in-person town-hall meetings partially because of the risk of unrest and violence, even as they wink at and ignore needlessly provocative and inaccurate pronouncements from on high that only make matters worse. A nation simmering with hypocrisy, hate, self-delusion and party fealty, right or left, discourages anyone who dares to think critically and speak out.
‘Speak the truth in love’
Some guiding principles surfaced during a Nov. 15 discussion at Baylor showcasing Robert George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence, director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University and a conservative, and Cornel West, Professor of the Practice of Public Philosophy at Harvard University, professor emeritus at Princeton University and a progressive. The two have remained close friends for more than a dozen years despite some divergence in political views. West says their bond remains strong because of shared belief in “the Socratic legacy of Athens and the prophetic legacy of Jerusalem.”
Neither suggests those engaging in civil discourse should be tepid in arguing views. However, responsibilities are inherent.
“To speak out doesn’t mean to speak out crudely or obscenely or violently or meanly,” George told the packed Waco Hall auditorium. “Certainly Cornel and I believe that, as Christians, it’s our task to speak the truth but always to speak the truth in love. Don’t contribute to the toxicity of the culture. Now, sometimes you’re going to fail. At least, if you’re me, sometimes you’re going to fail. I’ve said many things I regretted, or regretted putting the way I put them, because I’ve violated my own test, my own principles, by being harsh or harsher than I should have been.
“And here we’re in an area where finding what Aristotle called the Golden Mean is the trick. On the one hand, it’s important not to be harsh, not to be astringent, not to talk in ways that alienate people just for the sake of alienating them. On the other hand, there’s something called parrhesia, what the Greeks called parrhesia — plain speech, blunt speech, where you’re calling a spade a spade or something that needs to be said and needs to be said bluntly. And it’s hard to say because if you say it bluntly, you’ll be accused of impoliteness.”
Yet George and West — who together have engaged in lively public dialogue across the nation — stressed that civic engagement with a goal of certain revelations, even political or cultural epiphanies, counts on at least two factors: First, a willingness to embrace and share facts, the sure foundation of any meaningful discussion (as opposed to some forms of debate where the point is often winning). Second, a willingness to accept that some of your own principles may not withstand truth-rendering exercises such as the Socratic method.
In answering a question from the audience about those who deny certain truths, George stressed the usefulness of sincere, respectful questioning in discourse: “What Socratic discourse is, what civil discourse is, is the giving and exchanging of reasons — and it’s not just the giving, because you’ve got to take as well. And by taking, I don’t just mean listening tolerantly while the other guy talks. It means seriously engaging with what the other guy has to say. And there’s no alternative. You have got to keep circling around, keep the conversation going, keep raising the question: Why should I believe that?”
Dedication to dialogue
In citing a famous essay on skepticism by Myles Burnyeat, West stressed such guideposts are crucial in sorting out who is who in civil discourse, which can be almost as important as the dialogue, given some aren’t really interested in truth-seeking: “I think skepticism is a good thing when it’s retail but not wholesale, that there are certain truths [revealed by] skepticism that allow our critical discourse to look at corners that are being hidden and concealed. That’s part of what a healthy, robust conversation is all about. But wholesale skepticism is to call all of the judgments into question, all of the truth claims into question, and at that point they’re spectators in life rather than participants.”
West nails it. While one can indeed dismiss or discount “spectators” in the gallery whose civic engagement consists of misleading and malicious claims and obviously ridiculous stances and prevarication, I suspect Blake Burleson shares my reluctance to write off earnest participants in the arena of civic dialogue. Consider an acquaintance who voted for Trump because Clinton with all her political baggage was simply a bridge too far. He assumed Trump would mature into the role of president, as many did. The last time I saw my friend, he and his wife were enjoying a community iftar at Islamic Center of Waco marking Ramadan. And he’s not Muslim. Quite obviously he has sentiments somewhat at odds with the president’s anti-Muslim rhetoric.
Nor do I write off the Air Force veteran who voted for Trump but who also, knowing all too well our differences on this president, nonetheless invited me a couple of years ago to assume the role of Waco Veterans Day Parade judge. Out of consideration for my friend’s reputation, I reminded him that my presence might cause him problems with his peers and I would save him such unpleasantness by declining. His response made it impossible to decline: “Hey, we all thought it was a great idea — and if someone doesn’t like it, they can get out!”
Several months ago I suggested my friend run for public office. I regularly quote his views on immigration. Yes, I have greater confidence in his ability to reason out differences and press for consensus than the man for whom he voted in 2016.
Dialogue and mutual respect are critical, something all in leadership should remember. Before a full house at Waco Hall last month, right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro compelled fans from throughout Texas to respect others’ opinions: “I want to thank anybody in the audience who may be inclined to disagree from the outset. I mean, there may be some brave people here who are on the left, who are liberal, and really we should give them a big round of applause for being willing to open up their minds and come out tonight.”
And when someone dared to defend Muslims in a question and the crowd began to register disapproval, Shapiro promptly quieted them and insisted respect for both question and questioner.
During a faculty forum on civil discourse in September, David D. Corey, director of the Baylor in Washington initiative, added another insight: Avoid social-media jousting mirroring cable TV dueling where arguing to score points is too often the goal: “I would really encourage people — and I know it’s hard and takes courage — to talk to people face to face, to be present to the other person, to lose the audience. You’ll have an easier time nudging the style of conversation away from battle and into mutual dialogue and efforts to understand one another.”
In the end, of course, some political differences will remain. Yet progress is more likely when we earnestly engage over differences. As Peter Wehner, a senior adviser to President George W. Bush, notes in his 2019 book “The Death of Politics: How to Heal Our Frayed Republic After Trump,” the consequence of failure is enormous both individually and collectively: “Incivility not only implies disrespect, discourteousness and impoliteness; it derives from the Latin word incivilis, meaning ‘not of a citizen.’ To be uncivil, then, is to act in ways that tend to put one at odds with what it means to be a responsible citizen. The converse is also true: civility is central to citizenship. It is the precondition, not the product, of respect for others. When civility is stripped away, everything in life becomes a battlefield, an arena for conflict, an excuse for invective. Families, communities, our conversations and our institutions break apart when basic civility is absent. Everyday life becomes nearly intolerable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.