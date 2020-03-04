Drawing conclusions from election results beyond who won and who lost is a speculative game, especially given increasing evidence that most of us vote based less on critical thinking, more on fundamental demographics such as race, ethnicity, faith and what family and friends think. Yet Super Tuesday election results suggest a few things beyond the obvious, including the fact anytime you have 11 Republicans running for an open congressional seat, there will be a runoff election.
One conclusion involving the 11-way race to succeed Republican Congressman Bill Flores: Despite an effort by four candidates to bolster their right-wing credentials and elbow rivals out of the way through a pledge to join the House Freedom Caucus, the strategy failed to resonate. In the end, all four — Pflugerville aerospace engineer George Hindman, College Station real estate agent Elianor Vessali, Waco-based safety expert David Saucedo and Waco real estate broker Kristen Alamo Rowin — saw their candidacies come to naught, especially crushing for Hindman, who self-funded his campaign with hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The strategy was similarly heartbreaking for Vessali. Evidence indicates she initially ranked high in Rep. Flores’ estimation and might well have won his endorsement. When she declared her intention to join the Freedom Caucus, a group some Republicans decry as too extremist, she clearly bet her declaration would outweigh any Flores endorsement. Likely, the problem is not that CD-17 Republican voters like or dislike the caucus but that membership simply doesn’t register among their concerns. Result: 9.2% of the GOP vote district-wide.
The fact that Pete Sessions, Renee Swann and Hindman wound up the top vote-getters (32%; 19%; and 18% district-wide, respectively) suggests that their strategy of flooding CD-17 with slick, provocative campaign mailers successfully implanted their names in the public mind — not necessarily critical to Sessions, a “Friend of Trump” who served 22 years in Congress, but surely important to Hindman, marking his second run for this seat, and Swann, a retired medical administrator with no experience at all in governance who gained Flores’ influential endorsement.
Some of the more typically qualified candidates baffled me. For instance, engaging, intelligent Waco homebuilder Scott Bland entered the race with a stunningly impressive resume: board member of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and NeighborWorks; former president of the Heart of Texas Builders Association; pivotal in efforts to create a Construction Services Academy in the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy; and impressive endorsements including one from locally based rocker and diehard Second Amendment advocate Ted Nugent. Yet I never saw his TV commercials or mailers. His Facebook page only charged up days before the election. Result: an anemic 7.2 percent district-wide (though 15% locally).
Amidst a field of low-profile candidates facing a limited period to get their names out before the public, Sessions had a head start, again judging from his association with President Trump. The snake-infested mudfest Hindman and Swann got into over the latter’s voting in the 2008 Democratic primary election may have also catapulted them into a spotlight that eluded the others. Given the results and Hindman’s investment in the race, the self-described “rocket scientist” may well be somberly reflecting on political physics and a strategic misfire because Swann, and not Hindman, is bound for a May 26 GOP runoff with Pete Sessions.
