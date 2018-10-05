Last year, a friend asked if I would be attending an evening celebrating Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at McLennan Community College. I had decided against it. Besides being busy with the many opinions on this daily page, I personally find Justice Thomas lacking as a member of the high court, paralyzed by rigid ideological fixations and infamous for declining to even question attorneys arguing constitutional cases. He once went 10 years without pressing attorneys with so much as a question. In doing so, he neither confirmed suspicions he might have had nor risked relevant epiphanies that might have enlightened the entire court and nation.
“Well,” my friend said, excusing the justice’s behavior, “it’s no wonder after all he went through.”
Point well taken. Clarence Thomas in 1991 went through a trial by fire (or what he angrily described as a “high-tech lynching”) in confirmation hearings, similar though hardly approaching that experienced lately by Judge Brett Kavanaugh. One wonders if this has contributed to what some would suggest is a disappointing legacy on the court, at least alongside others such as Antonin Scalia, Anthony Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Distinction on the court might have helped eclipse the tawdriness accompanying Thomas’ confirmation process.
With likely approval of Judge Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court appointment today, a nagging question arises: Did the 53-year-old jurist’s openly hostile remarks to senators more than a week ago betray what some took as a threat? Do such remarks suggest the sort of justice he will become, notwithstanding his Wall Street Journal column Friday vowing to rise above any crass partisanship to be an impartial and independent justice?
Consider his Sept. 27 remarks amid admittedly thread-bare allegations against him involving teen drunkenness and sexual assault: “This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups. This is a circus. The consequences will extend long past my nomination. The consequences will be with us for decades.”
The question of judicial temperament strikes me as far more relevant than sketchy allegations regarding Kavanaugh’s trying to force himself on a girl decades ago. If the Trib’s coverage of embattled Baylor University the past few years has reinforced anything, it’s that many, if not most, sexual-assault victims balk at reporting attacks out of guilt, embarrassment and the suspicion authorities will disbelieve them and possibly add to their humiliation.
Christine Blasey Ford, by her own account, for years told no one about what allegedly and specifically happened to her decades ago. That’s understandable. By the same token, abiding by the simple concept of due process as a fundamental right, it’s hard to hang Kavanaugh for a deed he may or may not have committed, especially given that no corroborating evidence appears to exist — not so much as a police report or a friend or relative clued in about the incident at the time.
What’s concerning is Kavanaugh’s partisan outburst of Sept. 27. He hardly displayed the stoicism and dignity expected of a federal court judge, even one under intense pressure. At one point, Kavanaugh — under direct but civil questioning by Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar about his drinking — sought to insultingly question the senator about her drinking. It was stupid and disrespectful. Whatever else, Klobuchar at the end of the day is a duly elected senator; Kavanaugh seeks a lifetime appointment to the high court.
Upon installation, Kavanaugh will answer to virtually no one, including the voters. Klobuchar, however, must answer to them, including those many Americans who genuinely question Kavanaugh’s fitness as a justice. To his credit, Kavanaugh apologized to Klobuchar.
More than 2,400 law professors (but none from Baylor Law School faculty as of Friday night) signed a letter to the Senate stating that, while they differ sharply in ideology and assessment of Kavanaugh’s credentials, they found his diatribe rendered him inappropriate for an appointment to the highest court in the land: “Instead of being open to the necessary search for accuracy, Judge Kavanaugh was repeatedly aggressive with questioners [on the Judiciary Committee]. Even in his prepared remarks, Judge Kavanaugh described the hearing as partisan, referring to it as ‘a calculated and orchestrated political hit,’ rather than acknowledging the need for the Senate, faced with new information, to try to understand what had transpired. Instead of trying to sort out with reason and care the allegations that were raised, Judge Kavanaugh responded in an intemperate, inflammatory and partial manner, as he interrupted and, at times, was discourteous to senators.”
On the other hand, Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch in a column this week in the Wall Street Journal dismissed arguments about judicial temperament: “You’ve got to be kidding me. Do the people making this argument really expect a man who until five seconds ago had an unblemished reputation to sit passively while his reputation is viciously and permanently destroyed? While he is accused of the most horrific and obscene acts imaginable? Judge Kavanaugh’s critics seem to be aghast that he is a human being who is unwilling to take slander lying down.”
When this week I pressed the matter with Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican in charge of rounding up votes for Kavanaugh’s confirmation but also a former state district judge and Texas Supreme Court justice, he noted that the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary “interviewed hundreds of people — lawyers, scholars, other judges and the like — and gave Judge Kavanaugh the highest rating they give, in part based on his temperament, his judicial temperament. And I think we’ve seen through the 12 years he’s been on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that law clerks and even folks on the other end of the ideological spectrum have testified to his outstanding temperament and treatment of everyone who came before him in court.”
As for Judge Kavanaugh’s tirade before the Senate Judiciary Committee and obvious contempt for Democratic senators, Cornyn suggested to me that the matter be viewed in proper context: “I think what you saw at the second hearing was somebody who had been put in a terrible position where not only has his family been threatened but he has been threatened and accused of committing multiple crimes, was looking at the possibility he could no longer teach anymore, which he loves to do at Harvard, and even coach girls basketball. What you saw was somebody who was angry. I would call it righteous anger.
“Now, would I have edited some of the judge’s statements, particularly when he asked questions of Sen. Klobuchar? I would have advised him to try to restrain himself a little bit. But I think he had to come back very forcefully and defend himself, his good name, his honor and his reputation because he claims, of course, that none of these things that Dr. Ford has alleged ever happened. And when you’re accused of that sort of conduct, and when the consequences are so dire, I think it’s only human to come back and forcefully defend yourself the best you can. I don’t think that is an indication of bad judicial temperament. I really don’t.”
However, legal scholar Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor, former Baylor Law School faculty member and onetime Yale Law School classmate of Kavanaugh’s who in August wrote a letter in support of Kavanaugh’s nomination, withdrew his support after Kavanaugh’s eruption on Sept. 27. As Osler told NPR this week: “It has to do with the exchange he had with the senators, which is a co-equal branch of government. And having civil discourse with co-equal branches of government is something that we have to expect from the Supreme Court. In particular, it was the exchange with my own senator, Amy Klobuchar. Brett Kavanaugh started by recognizing his — that he liked her, that he admired her work. But then, once she asked a hard question, he responded by throwing the question back at her.”
Nor, in my opinion, did President Trump exactly help matters by going off to Mississippi to hold a campaign rally and trashing the alleged sexual-assault victim’s reputation before a cheering crowd, heaping further dishonor on the American presidency.
“I wish the president would leave this confirmation battle up to the Senate,” Cornyn said before Friday’s procedural vote moving the Kavanaugh nomination forward. “Obviously, given the nature of the allegations and our desire to be respectful of Dr. Ford and other women who might make allegations, I don’t think talking about it at a political rally is useful. I understand the president feels strongly that Brett Kavanaugh is well qualified and he believes his denial of Dr. Ford allegations, but we’ve tried very hard to keep this respectful, to keep it dignified. Unfortunately, I think we’ve failed.But as I said before, I’ve always approached this thinking we ought to treat any woman who makes an allegation like this with respect and dignity and the same way I would want my daughter or mother or my wife treated under similar circumstances.”
So can Brett Kavanaugh rise above the partisan politics that so thoroughly infects Congress and the White House and that so completely colored his rhetorical explosion of Sept. 27? Whether he can may well determine whether the Supreme Court can avoid becoming viewed as so corrupt and so ideologically biased that one day a president of the United States feels confident in simply ignoring the high court’s rulings, as President Andrew Jackson did in 1832 when the John Marshall court complicated the president’s Indian removal plans in Worcester v. Georgia. (Jackson supposedly reacted to the old chief justice’s opinion by saying: “John Marshall has made his decision. Now let him enforce it.”) What we’ve seen the past few years — including the Republican Senate’s ignoring, to its everlasting disgrace, a Democratic president’s own Supreme Court nominee in 2016 (and one Kavanaugh himself describes as “a great judge”) — surely paves the way for such a constitutionally disastrous scenario.
“I don’t worry about a president ignoring the court,” Osler told me, “but I do worry that a Justice Kavanaugh might be emotionally wounded by this experience in a way that may put him in an emotional bunker. The Supreme Court, at its best, engages the mind and heart on the toughest issues we face as a nation, and we benefit when justices of any political stripe are fully engaged.”