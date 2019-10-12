If you seek evidence of how political polarization has caused many of us to be a little more guarded in how we discuss politics, even as the politicians throw such caution to the wind, consider Friday’s come-and-go reunion for former Baylor University political science students and faculty during Baylor Homecoming. Those on the front lines in the classrooms were gracious, thoughtful but careful in how they articulated political dynamics in our politically charged age, especially when I showed up with questions about how students react to what some experts label a constitutional crisis in our midst.
“It is a political issue, it is a constitutional issue, but more importantly it is both of those,” said David Bridge, 36, Baylor associate professor of political science . “People with different partisan viewpoints might see the Constitution differently, but maybe that’s one of the reasons they joined different political parties in the first place, because they do see the Constitution differently. I think I’m going to leave it at that.”
And then you wander over to the table where the hair is grayer, the faces more creased, the opinions more robust, possibly because Baylor political science professor emeritus Lyle C. Brown, 93, of Robinson and former students Gary Keith of San Antonio’s University of the Incarnate Word and international businessman Ray Atkinson of Austin, both 67 and formerly of Waco, have by now digested political theory galore. They have seen unprecedented times, come to conclusions about life and politics and worry little if at all about respecting certain political sensibilities.
“If I had been able to foresee this situation 40 years ago, when these fellows were my students, and I had been tempted to tell them what was going to happen, I probably would have lost my job,” Brown told me after letting Keith and Atkinson lament current affairs, including their fears for the republic amid destruction of two centuries of political norms. “Nobody would have believed something like this 40 years ago. I fear that we’re going to have a depression as a result of all this craziness or we’re going to have an atomic war because of the inept leadership, demented leadership.”
Brown was just getting warmed up.
“This polarization, I think, began with the Vietnam War,” he said. “We’ve never been the same since. I just find it hard to imagine that we’ve allowed ourselves to get into this shape. You know, I grew up knowing people who had fought in the Civil War. I’m really concerned that the genie is going to get out of the bottle as far as atomic warfare is concerned. If we don’t start it, what about China? What about India? What about Pakistan?
“The environmental problem, nuclear warfare — these are the things I lay awake worrying about at night. The day-to-day politics are another show. It’s serious but it’s simply a manifestation of our decline internationally. I don’t know. I wouldn’t want to predict what’s going to happen. I hear people from time to time saying we’ll have to solve our problems here in the United States with a civil war. I’ve studied a lot about the Civil War mainly because I’m 93 and people I knew as a boy who were in their 80s or 90s were veterans [of that war].
“In the rural area of New York where I grew up, every able-bodied man participated in the Civil War. And my wife comes from Louisiana, the rural area of the Mississippi Delta, and every white man participated on the other side. And it took us a hundred years to begin to recover from that. In 1945 I was hitchhiking through Vicksburg, Mississippi. I wanted to see the Civil War battlefield in Mississippi. One night when I was there I remember the local people telling me how excited they were to be celebrating the Fourth of July for the first time since the Civil War. The Fourth of July had become a damn Yankee celebration and they didn’t celebrate it till 1945.”
The intellectual towers of Baylor may witness first-hand how history repeats itself to disastrous degrees. Keith mentioned how a Baylor alumnus has only now been swept up in the present national scandal: a former congressman who led doggedly in the congressional oversight of the Benghazi attack — and now leaves his Fox News perch to help the White House resist congressional oversight. “Ray and I graduated in ’74, we were here during Watergate. So I’m walking to the building here today and realize I’m walking down the street where I saw [Baylor Law School grad and Watergate special prosecutor] Leon Jaworski leading the Baylor homecoming parade in 1973. And here we are. We put all that to rest and here we are in the Age of Trump with another Baylor grad involved in impeachment on the other side this time. I’m talking about Trey Gowdy.”
