Last Tuesday hundreds of Axtell area residents, most adorned in red shirts and many clearly seeing red over an abruptly announced city of Waco plan to purchase a potential landfill site in their wide open spaces of eastern McLennan County and Limestone County, made their outrage known to the Waco City Council. The morning after, someone asked me just how many folks live in Axtell.
Good question. Axtell folks keep pretty much to themselves and ask little of others. They not only pride themselves on their independence but seem to live it.
Till Tuesday, I would have said a few hundred live in this unincorporated community, though some counts suggest many more. I certainly didn’t imagine more than 15 people coming to the council meeting to protest. Quite possibly the Waco City Council figured on the same numbers. As one Axtell resident told me later when I began exploring the area, city folks assume few people reside in this part of the county because they’re so spread out along the rolling countryside. And some rallying in Waco last week came from neighboring rural communities such as Mount Calm, Elk and Prairie Hill.
Now everyone knows better. City of Waco leaders find themselves caught between Waco suburbanites quick to flex their political muscle and country folks who, precisely because they live in rural stretches without so much as a mayor or town council, must suddenly battle a proposed landfill without representation on the Waco City Council. And while Axtell folks didn’t directly blame well-connected suburbanites for beating back a proposed landfill in their backyard last November, some suggested council members showed poor judgment and even political cowardice in abruptly changing course and trying to place the next city-run regional landfill outside city limits.
“You’re getting ready to vote on whether to spend $1.8 million on a property you know very little about and even less about the people who live there,” distraught, 43-year-old Melissa Porter told the Waco City Council during a public hearing before a council vote to purchase property near the intersection of State Highway 31 and what locals call TK Parkway (Farm-to-Market Road 939). “I feel like our area was targeted because you thought that, unlike the Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill who have the numbers, the power, the money and the facts on their side, we do not. I am here to tell you that cannot be farther from the truth. We love our Axtell area, we love our way of life and we love our families and we will fight you for these very things that we love so much.”
Porter, whose family owns property a mile east of the proposed landfill site, was especially angry at the paltry time rural residents were given to mobilize, in contrast to the months Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill in West Waco had to organize: “Our community has had only four days to come together. And while we may not have all the facts just yet, they are coming — and when they do, you will have sunk millions of dollars into yet another property that you will not be able to use as a landfill. Go back to your Plan A.”
Heather Nevills, 29 and the mother of three, wondered aloud during the hearing how council members aside from Jim Holmes — who represents the district where Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill is rooted — could rationalize the steep trash transportation costs they likely will heap on constituents for a landfill well beyond city limits — at least 15 miles: “[Council] Districts 1, 2 and 4 and a large part of District 3 are neighborhoods that are more blue-collar (than District 5). Moving the landfill to Axtell will affect these people the most, possibly doubling the city tax on sanitation. The folks who pushed to move the landfill from Highway 84 are a minority in the city and are the same people who can afford to pay these higher sanitation costs. By moving the landfill, there’s only one council member [Holmes] guaranteed to keep their seat and that’s District 5. Districts 1 through 4 stand to be voted out for not voting in the best interest of their constituents, which they need to be made aware of.”
Axtell folks have indeed done their homework, even if their effort thus far has been akin to last-minute cramming for an exam. Nine months ago the Waco City Council buckled before a crowd of some 250 people vehemently opposed to a proposed landfill involving city-owned land just off Old Lorena Road. Led by prominent figures such as physician and prominent Republican Brad Holland, banker Sam Brown, downtown developer Todd Behringer and retired hospital administrator Kent Keahey, many homeowners involved came from affluent subdivisions along or near bustling U.S. Highway 84 stretching between Woodway and McGregor. And while a Trib investigation debunked much of the group’s “evidence” and facts — including the idea the landfill was highly vulnerable to flooding, a theory dependent on scrapping laws of physics — the group made up for its charade with threats of litigation, some based on more considerable grounds.
One point that possibly strengthened the group’s hand pivoted on whether the proposed new landfill off Old Lorena Road was truly a new site or expansion of the current adjacent landfill off Highway 84. Holland and his group claimed it violated a 1992 agreement by the city and nearby landowner Wanda Glaze not to expand the current landfill. They charge the proposed site is clearly an expansion. City officials have just as vigorously denied this on what they contend are solid legal grounds.
So how did the city of Waco wind up in Axtell? Very likely it seemed the path of least resistance. On Nov. 7, 2017, after hearing emotional pleas from more than 20 residents of the Highway 84 corridor to take the 290-acre Old Lorena Road site out of contention, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said the time wasn’t right for a vote and the council concurred. In ensuing months, city leaders have quietly considered other sites, even as they fretted over the possible impact of taxpayer costs incurred for transporting refuse to sites beyond city limits. Other serious issues have had to be addressed, including whether sites under clandestine study pose environmental challenges and complications.
On July 27 the Trib and folks in the Axtell area learned a 502-acre tract near Highway 31 and TK Parkway was being considered for purchase by the city for $1.8 million. The city’s mission: Start an environmental permit application for a landfill. Mayor Deaver said the site was in “one of the least populated parts of our region, and it appears to have good geology and good topography, and good access from Highway 31,” a divided highway. Presumably to pave the way to smooth acceptance, the city issued a statement reminding Axtell residents that Waco was helping the community with problems involving arsenic in the groundwater upon which the area heavily relies: “Likewise, our goal will be to work with elected officials and residents of the area near the intersection of State Highway 31 and TK Parkway throughout this process.”
With only 72 hours to assemble resistance to the Waco City Council vote to purchase the property, Axtell community leaders swung into action. Lacy Hollingsworth, 36, resourceful, energetic director of special programs at Axtell Independent School District, and JR Proctor, 44, superintendent, encouraged rankled locals to speak out in protest. Quickly prepared: a detailed list of facts covering everything from the narrowness of TK Parkway (and its many dips and bumps), to endangered species imperiled by any landfill, to, finally, some of the Waco mayor’s earlier comments in the Trib in strong support of the Old Lorena Road site. Residents were advised to offer testimony that was factual yet intensely personal.
During a visit to Axtell Elementary School Thursday, I witnessed the smart efficiency with which Hollingsworth and Proctor operate, contacting members of the community for relevant information. When I casually suggested that surely exaggerations were made by Axtell residents about the small TK Cemetery being surrounded by the proposed landfill site, Hollingsworth produced an aerial map of the land purchased for the possible landfill. (This, of course, doesn’t mean any landfill would necessarily be next to the cemetery; city officials vow a buffer zone if a landfill is actually placed nearby). At another point, Hollingsworth showed me photos of a picturesque soil and water conservation lake and three creeks (Horse, Packwood and Williams) meandering across the vicinity, supporting fears about further groundwater contamination. Hollingsworth asked how a landfill covering even a portion of the site could not somehow contaminate these waters.
Group efforts so far have been impressive. Not only did turnout last Tuesday eclipse in number that of Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill last fall, the Axtell testimonials — more than 60 of them from a crowd numbering close to 400 by one count — were more articulate, more moving, brimming with sentiments about country life, including wildlife, the land and generations of folks living there. A Hewitt resident with family and friends near Axtell recalled, and from decades ago, how precinct constable Haskell Fife lectured rural youths on the sins of dumping litter on other people’s land. The council was then advised to embrace Constable Fife’s wisdom. And an Axtell area woman raised a concern with which many folks in eastern McLennan County are acquainted — the shifting black soil: “If you own a house out there, your doors don’t close all the time. If you own a house out there, you’ve had more than one busted water main. The soil moves. You’ve heard tonight that the [Environmental Protection Agency] will tell you that [landfill protective] liners will move, they will crack, they will leak.”
Some such as Cyndy Dunlap expressed anger before the council about the manner in which it was purchasing land for the site. Formerly of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Dunlap lives on land owned by her family since the 1940s: “A good neighbor in my definition does not contract for a property under the name of a straw buyer for nearly eight months, lack notifying homeowners of intent and ultimately provide only four days of notice of a public vote to throw trash in your neighbor’s view of their property. The manner of this process was clandestine and covert. It demonstrates to me a lack of transparency and respect for our population. It did not allow for any alternative or opportunities to block this purchase. While this may be a viable site to the council and city staffers, it’s not a viable site to me, my extended family and our community.”
Others aired concern about the increased potential for vehicular mayhem at the intersection that trash trucks serving any landfill there would have to negotiate, complete with traffic on Highway 31 moving at 75 mph or more. Information provided by former state trooper D.L. Wilson revealed 16 crashes involving 37 injuries and some fatalities at TK Parkway and Highway 31 since 2016. Julie Mitchell, 45, who has lived in the community for 15 years, voiced fears of up to 400 trash trucks a day endangering her three children, one of whom drives. And to quote retired trooper Wilson, 53, a Republican candidate for county commissioner for this region: “I am more concerned about our school buses going up and down these roads, our community members driving on those roads — that’s going to be a serious thing out there. That is one of the worst intersections we have in the county right now. There’s going to need to be an overpass there.”
Some cited the proposed landfill’s impact on two area cemeteries, including TK Cemetery, resting place of early-day pioneer and Confederate war veteran Thomas Augustus Kirkland Sr., whose family at one point owned land spilling into Limestone and Hill counties. The landfill site as sold surrounds the tiny cemetery on three of four sides. To quote 72-year-old Bill Kirkland, senior trustee of TK Cemetery: “My great-grandfather, my grandfather and my father are buried in a line. I will be the fourth in that line and my son will be the fifth. We still have approximately 125 spaces left in the cemetery for future burials. Now, why would anyone want to bury their loved ones in a cemetery surrounded by the blight and smell of a landfill? Would you want this for your loved ones? Think about that. Am I honoring all the generations that have gone before me by letting this blight descend upon us? I think our loved ones would turn over in their graves if this happens.”
Mitchell reminded council members of the environmental threat. “Three different creeks and a soil conservation lake all intersect together (around the proposed site). That’s a great risk for our groundwater contamination. And no one’s mentioned it, but we’re drinking from the aquifers out there. I mean, we already have risks and already have [naturally occurring] arsenic issues. With that said, you said you would give our community 2 million gallons of water each day, which we do appreciate, but it’s also my understanding we were to pay for that water and the infrastructure. But at the same time, you’re going to dump your trash and we don’t get anything out of it except for all the repercussions of that, which is destroying our health, our environment and our roads. So you can see why so many people are here tonight.”
And 61-year-old former Axtell teacher Arlene Zacharias, whose daughter is breaking ground on her own home on family land in the area, touted the allure of country life, including the eagles, foxes and wild turkeys: “We in the rural Axtell area enjoy a peaceful lifestyle. We help our neighbors, we bale hay together, we work the crops, we work the cattle, as well as supporting local academics and athletics. But we also gather together to fight injustice. Sometimes in the evening we sit on our porches to listen to a mockingbird or a cow calling her calf in the distance because it’s peaceful and it’s clean and that’s our choice. We do not deserve to see a multi-story trash heap [and] roaring machines filled with God only knows what.”
All this only underlined a smoldering resentment about Axtell’s being targeted after city of Waco leaders, bowing to pressure, seemingly abandoned a landfill site they once championed as perfect.
“You guys were up against Big Money and Big Names out on Old Lorena Road, but you lacked the leadership skills to get that done,” 38-year-old Heath Ivy charged Tuesday. “You guys said [the Old Lorena Road site] was the perfect site. I know there’s some legal issues that are going to tie it up, and time is against you — I get that — but there were approximately only 50 homes in that area [along Highway 84] when the original [current landfill] was built. Despite the landfill, it’s grown and flourished, it’s done great for itself. Those people chose to live by this landfill, this growth. They chose to build their lives there and invest their money.
“We chose to go outside of town to be away from this stuff,” he said. “And now you give us 72 hours to address you when all the option periods are gone. That is the most underhanded thing I have ever seen in city government.”
If there’s been any relief for the city in all this, it comes from Brad Holland of Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill. “It’s hard to imagine any site that could be any worse than the one they originally chose, with it being close to thousands of homes, close to the water supply, to schools, to airports,” he told Trib staff writer Phillip Ericksen shortly before the council purchase of property in the Axtell area. “We asked the city to do better and find a location that didn’t harm thousands of its own Waco citizens, and it appears that’s what they’ve done. We are pleased that the city of Waco leaders have listened and, at first glance, appeared to have found the solution that answers all of the problems associated with the Highway 84 landfill.”
In sharp contrast, Axtell ISD Superintendent JR Proctor condemns the city of Waco’s “bullying” of rural communities and threatening of family legacies and the environment “in the name of convenience, political expedience and wealthy constituency placation.”
The city of Waco has yet to reveal facts and findings that might or might not confirm whether the Axtell tract is a truly viable landfill site. Mayor Deaver stresses that the city, even after the council decision to purchase the property and begin the permitting process, continues to study its options. “This site would necessitate a considerably longer drive for our vehicles which will add to the cost of sanitation services,” he said in a statement. “The council agreed to look for options to the Old Lorena Road site and, while no decision has been made at this time, we are committed to continuing that process.”
With more than 60 percent of the trash bound for the current regional landfill coming from Waco households and businesses and the permitting process a lengthy one, the saga of where to locate the next landfill promises to drag on for years — and with a rapidly expanding cast of players.