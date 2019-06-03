A man arrested in a car burglary case was recaptured Sunday after he briefly escaped from a Robinson patrol car, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said.
Police arrested Tyler Wayne Branch, 24, of Lorena, after a man in the 800 block of North Robinson Drive reported that two men had hit his car, breaking a rear tail light and a driver’s side window around midnight Sunday. O’Connor said police found Branch and another man walking in the area matching the man’s description.
“During the field interview, (Branch) gave two fictitious names,” O’Connor said. “Officers went to take him into custody for false identification.”
Police obtained his name and learned he was wanted on an outstanding Waco warrant for possession of a controlled substance. O’Connor said Branch became resistant and combative, so officers put him in the back of a police car in handcuffs.
Branch had a cellphone on him that had been reported stolen about an hour earlier from a car in Peplow Park, O’Connor said. An officer called the number listed for the stolen cellphone, which rang to the phone Branch had on him.
The patrol car door had not been properly secured, allowing Branch to escape and run a short distance down the roadside before police re-arrested him.
Branch was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of assault of a peace officer for spitting on one officer, a third-degree felony charge of escape from custody, failure to identify, resisting arrest, and burglary of a motor vehicle. He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail Monday evening with a bond listed at $71,000.
The criminal mischief for the damaged car remained under investigation, O’Connor said. The second man walking with Branch was not arrested.
Illegal gambling
A clerk at a North Waco convenience store was arrested Sunday in connection with a May 2018 raid in which police found illegal gambling, an arrest affidavit states.
Salim Omar Al Salim, 41, of Waco, was arrested on two Class A misdemeanor charges of keeping a gambling place at Rio Grande Resale Grocery, Tobacco & Gifts, 901 N. 25th St. Waco police began investigating the business after receiving complaints of illegal activity around the business.
According to the affidavit, undercover Waco police had visited the store in April 2018 and played gaming devices inside the store. An officer put $20 into a machine and played until the officer won $60.
“(Police) asked Salim Omar Al Salim, a store attendant, to be paid,” the affidavit states. “Salim Omar Al Salim removed $60 of U.S. currency from the manager’s office and paid (the officer) cash for the credits.”
Police detectives raided the business in May 2018, resulting in the seizure of eight-liner machines. On the day of the raid, officers arrested Shanabilh Yazun, then 36, on two misdemeanor counts of keeping a gambling place and Abedlfattah Al-Qab, then 25, was also arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Harris County.
Salim was booked into McLennan County Jail. He later posted a bond listed at $2,000 and was released from custody Monday.
Car chase
Two men were arrested after a lengthy chase Monday morning through Waco and Bellmead, where police pursued a stolen car, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Waco police traffic officers spotted a stolen car at about 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of South Ninth Street and Webster Avenue, and attempted to stop it. The driver fled and continued driving to North Waco, East Waco, portions of Bellmead, and back into Waco, Bynum said.
Around 11 a.m., the driver and his occupant slowed the stolen car near East 11th Street and Walnut Street in East Waco. The passenger was arrested next to the car while officers chased the driver on foot.
“He only made it about 30 yards before we got him,” Bynum said.
No injuries or damage were reported in the chase, Bynum said. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with McLennan County Precinct 1 Constables Office assisted in the pursuit.
“We are extremely grateful for their help,” Bynum said.
Both men were taken to McLennan County Jail, Bynum said. Their names were not immediately available.