SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A police officer on Monday shot and killed an 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another officer near a school in the Atlanta area over the weekend, police said.
Tafahree Maynard was one of two men charged in the fatal shooting Saturday of Gwinnett County police Officer Antwan Toney. Police believe Maynard shot Toney, and had launched an area manhunt.
Police received credible information Sunday that Maynard was still in the area and dozens of officers were mobilized to search for him, police said in an email. They said a SWAT team was called to clear multiple locations because of the potential threat Maynard posed.
Police got a credible tip on Maynard’s whereabouts about 3 a.m. Monday, said Gwinnett County police Chief Butch Ayers.
Two officers searching a shed at a house that belonged to someone Maynard knew encountered Maynard about 11 a.m. Monday, police said. He refused to surrender and failed to comply with commands to show his hands, police said.
One officer fired his stun gun, which didn’t incapacitate Maynard, police said. Maynard then pulled out a lawnmower blade and moved aggressively toward officers, prompting the second officer to fire his gun, killing Maynard, police said.
A second suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, was charged with aggravated assault. Police say Pretlow drove the suspicious vehicle away after the shooting, crashed a short distance away and fled along with other occupants.