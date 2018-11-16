Adelaida Ranee ZunigaNov. 7, 2018 - Nov. 13, 2018Adelaida Ranee Zuniga, infant daughter of April Johnson and Johnny Zuniga of Waco, passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of her parents, Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Born only six days prior on November 7, 2018 at the Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center, Adelaida proved to be a little fighter against a rare condition; anencephaly. Though her life here was brief, she was loved, she was a gift and many people were touched by her shared story; some even calling her a slice of heaven.Adelaida was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, for whom she was named, Adelaida Smithwick, and uncles Paul Herrera and Gilbert Herrera III.She is survived by her mother and father of Waco, and big brother, Jack Wood; maternal grandparents, Claudio and Nancy Johnson; aunts, Heather Sullivan, Tina McCarty, Amanda Herrera and Frances Herrera; cousins, Elizabeth Sullivan, Christina McCarty, Mandy Konakowitz, Chrislynn Dixon McCarty and Crystal Martinez; second cousins, Jennifer Ybarra, Christopher Servin, Arianna Fajardo, Kilian Konakowitz, Aiden Konakowitz and Bryce Konakowitz. The family wishes to thank all of the doctors and nursing staff of both Hillcrest and Providence hospitals as well as the Providence Hospice nurses and staff for the great care and compassion they provided the family and their angel baby, Adelaida. Johnny and April also wish to thank countless others for prayers, meals and for so much support that has been shown through this trying time.A service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 17, 2018, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. Waco, TX 76710, with Chaplain Merry Wilburn officiating.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
