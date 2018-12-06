Paul Zipperlen JrJan. 18, 1935 - Dec. 2, 2018On Sunday, December 2, 2018, Paul Leon Zipperlen Jr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away, at the age of 83, at his home in Rosebud, Texas.Paul was born on January 18, 1935 in Rosebud, TX, to Paul and Lydia (Becker) Zipperlen. He was a graduate of Rosebud High School and received his Bachelors of Science Degree from Rice University in Houston in 1957. He taught and coached in Killeen ISD for 17 years before taking over the family business, Zip's Drive-In, Rosebud, Texas. On November 23, 1967, he married Marlene Mixon. They raised two sons, Paul and Brian, and one daughter, Michelle.Paul was a dedicated father and husband first and foremost. He treasured his loving wife, Marlene, and children, Paul Allen and wife, Susan, Michelle and husband, Jason Mann, and his son, Brian who survive him. He especially loved his role as Papa, and he enjoyed and marveled in the presence of his grandchildren, Daniel, Dalton and Jackson Mann, Morgan, Hayden, Mason and Makenna Mann.Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul; mother, Lydia; and baby sister, Doris. Paul had a passion for life. He loved activities that involved others like golfing, hunting, fishing, watching sporting events, cowboy shows and travel. He especially enjoyed the banter of dealing with his customers and friends each day, but especially the morning coffee bunch. He was known for his quick wit with a ready joke, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.Paul was a Rice Owl and played football for the infamous, Coach Jess Neely. After returning to his hometown in 1973, Paul became involved in serving on the Rosebud City Council, Rosebud-Lott School Board, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department, served on the Board of Director for the First National Bank, and sponsored numerous athletic summer league teams. Paul's Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., December 8, Saturday, at the First Lutheran Church, 105 Avenue E, Rosebud, Texas. In lieu of flowers, celebrate his life by donating to organizations that help those in greatest need. Among Paul's favorites were the Red Cross, St. Jude's, the American Cancer Society, and the American Stroke Association.The Paul Zipperlen Family wishes to extend their gratitude to family members, friends, and neighbors for their support throughout Paul's life, and welcomes you to join them at St. Ann's Catholic Center, 511 S Stallworth, Rosebud, Texas for a noon meal.Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
