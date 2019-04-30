Paul ZimmermanOct. 3, 1927 - April 26, 2019Paul Garrett Zimmerman was born October 3, 1927, to John Christian Zimmerman and Hulda Lehmann in Lincoln, Texas. He died in Hamilton, Texas, April 26, 2019. He was baptized in the Lutheran Church as a child and was a member at St. Mark Lutheran in Waco for 35 years.He graduated from Pflugerville High School and went to work for HEB Grocery Co. in Austin, Texas. In 1950 he married Jewell Elizabeth Hogan and moved to Waco to manage a meat market for HEB. He worked at various locations in Waco for HEB until 1986 when he retired. He loved Volkswagens as a young man and owned six of them, joined a Volkswagen Rally Club and won several trophies. He also enjoyed hunting white tail deer in the Hill Country. He traveled to Wyoming and shot an elk. He like traveling with Jewell and visited Scotland, England, Germany Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Canada, California, Tennessee, New York, Colorado and other states.He and Jewell had three daughters, Sharon, Connie and Vondel. He taught his daughters that they could do anything if they set their minds to do something. On Thursday, April 25, he told Jewell he wanted to close his eyes and go to heaven and on Friday he did just that.He is survived by his wife, Jewell; sister, Lillye Sanders; daughters, Sharon Francis and husband, Phil, Vondel Kremeier and husband Leon, and Connie White and husband, Tom; granddaughter, Catherine White Gruetzner and husband, Zachary. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Thomas, Alyssa, and Marie Gruetzner.He was predeceased by two sisters, Bettye Clark and Harriett Krause.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., April 30, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Hamilton. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Texas.Pallbearers will be Leon Kremeier, Kevin White, Zach Gruetzner, Tom White, David White, and Kip NicholsMemorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church in Waco, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
