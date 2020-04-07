James E. Zimmerman
Sept. 13, 1946 - April 2, 2020
James Edward Zimmerman Sr, age 73, of Ross passed away April 2, 2020, at a local nursing home. James was born September 13, 1946 in Waco to Al and Clara (Pryor) Zimmerman. He graduated from La Vega High School in 1965.
James is preceded in death by his parents and son, James Zimmerman Jr.
He is survived by his wife Kay of 33 years. His children, Laurie Kees, Tony Zimmerman and Jeff Zimmerman of Lorena, Kayla Zimmerman and Jeremy Harcrow of Waco; brother, Bill Zimmerman and wife, Laura of Fairfield; and his sister, Brenda Simpson and husband, Morgan of Hewitt; five grandchildren, Mason, Hunter, and Jaxson Kees of Lorena, Peyton and McKenna Harcrow of Waco.
A private graveside service will be held April 7 at Lorena Cemetery.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.