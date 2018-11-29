Carol ZeiglerJuly 3, 1929 - November 27, 2018Carol Zeigler, age 89, of Gatesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery.Carol was born on July 3, 1929, in Coryell County, to the late Roy and Alene Perryman Zeigler. He grew up and went to school in Gatesville, graduating from Gatesville High School in 1946. He attended the University of Texas and studied Civil Engineering. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force. After attending Officer Candidate School, he went to Korea, serving in the Corp of Engineers.He married Janell (Nell) Haines on August 12, 1951. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and went to work for the Texas Highway Department in Hearne. He was the Resident Engineer in Hearne for many years until transferring to the Bryan District Office as the District Design Engineer. He was later promoted to Assistant District Engineer. He spent the last 14 years of his career as the District Engineer of District 17, until retiring in 1991 with 44 years of service. He was a member of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and the National Society of Engineers. He was also an active member of Rotary International for many years.After retirement in 1991, he and his wife enjoyed working and developing their farm on Coryell Creek. In 1999, they moved back home to Gatesville to the farm, where they enjoyed many years. It was there that he enjoyed time in his workshop creating sculptures from woods found on the farm. His signed and numbered sculptures can be found throughout the United States and many foreign countries. For the last three years they have resided at The Oaks in Gatesville.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Clark and husband, Alfred; brother, Charles Zeigler and wife, Gwen.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nell Zeigler; nieces and nephews, Suzanne Bounds and husband, Steve, Linda Murray and husband, Robert, Roy Clark, John Zeigler and wife, Joy; and a dear family friend, Dr. Anne Penney Newton.Memorials may be made to Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528 or the Coryell Museum and Historical Center, P.O. Box 24, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
