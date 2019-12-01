Thomas ZanderFeb. 3, 1946 - Nov. 26, 2019Thomas Gerald Zander, 73, of Perry, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., December 2, 2019, at Perry United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home, Marlin, TX.Tom was born on February 3, 1946 to Clarence William Zander and Freda Reuwer Zander in Waco, Texas, and lived in the Perry-Otto area of Falls County his entire life. He graduated from Riesel High School in 1964 and Baylor University in 1969. While deciding whether to go to graduate school after graduation from Baylor, he helped on his father's farm and then made it his life's work. Tom enjoyed community service. He served on the Falls County Farm Bureau board, was chairman of the Falls County Farm Service Agency County Committee, as well as chairman of the Falls County Appraisal Review Board, and was a member of the County Crop Committee. He was elected Falls County Pct. 1 County Commissioner in 2000, a position that he thoroughly enjoyed, and served two terms. For the past 30 years he was a sales rep for Pioneer Hybrid International. In July of 1969, he married Lynn Lowe of Mart, and they had two sons. Tom supported all of their activities and served as president of Riesel Youth Baseball and Riesel Athletic Boosters.Tom was a lifelong member of Perry United Methodist Church and has held many offices of the Church Council. He was also chairman of the annual Perry Methodist Chicken Barbeque for numerous years. Most recently he was a co-chairman of the building committee for a new fellowship hall, which is currently being built.He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. and Freda Zander; parents-in-law, Ellis and Retta Lowe; and brother-in-law, Johnny Lowe.He is survived by his wife, Lynn; sons, Jeff and Clint; and grandchildren, Tyler, Jackson, Mackenzie (Jeff) and their mother, Kristen Lawley, and Dalton and Ashlyn (Clint) and their mother, Shannon Zander; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Tara; and sister-in-law, Kathy Cram; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Memorials may be made to Perry United Methodist Church Building Fund, 193 County Road 127, Riesel, TX 76682.
