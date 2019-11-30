Thomas ZanderFeb. 3, 1946 - Nov. 26, 2019Thomas Gerald Zander, 73, of Perry, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at Perry United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.
