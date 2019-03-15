Ronald ZahirniakMarch 7, 1944 - March 13, 2019Ronald Frank Zahirniak departed this life on March 13, 2019 with his wife, Lana, by his side. Funeral services will be at 10 am, Saturday, March 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home, Ernie Christie and Bobby Wheat officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Ronnie, known as "Zeke" growing up, was born on March 7, 1944 to Opal and Gus Zahirniak. He grew up in Lacy-Lakeview and graduated from Connally High School in 1962, and Sam Houston State University in 1966. Ronnie loved baseball and played in high school as well as college.He was an outdoorsman, loving golf, hunting and fishing. He was a left handed pitcher with a good fastball and curve, and his life was very similar, throwing fastballs and curves every chance he got. Everyone who met him knew he was a unique individual in many ways.Ronnie and Lana Neel were married March 4, 1972 in Waco and enjoyed 47 years of a very happy and loving marriage. Ronnie was employed at Wm. Cameron Company as an accountant until retiring in 1999.Ronnie was baptized into Christ on January 14, 1972 and was a member of Lake Shore Church of Christ where he and Lana attended regularly.He will be greatly missed by all his family, golfing buddies and deer lease friends.Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Augustus Zahirniak; and half-sister, Duana (Pruitt) Peck.He is survived by his wife, Lana (Neel) Zahirniak; brothers, Harold Zahirniak and wife, Deanna, of Newark, California, and Jimmy Zahirniak and wife, Madeline, of Bullard, Texas; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Peters of West, Diane Parma and husband, Gary, of West, and Debbie Dunn and husband, Steve, of Hewitt; and brother-in-law, George Neel and wife, Pat, of Lorena.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cherokee Children's Home, www.chc4kids.org and Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville, www.fostershome.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
