Dorothy ZahirniakJune 23, 1929 - January 27, 2019Dorothy (Pavlas) Zahirniak, age 89, of West, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019 in West. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Thursday, January 31, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.A memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

