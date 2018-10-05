Wallace Barton ZachryApril 21, 1942 - Oct. 1, 2018Wallace Barton Zachry, Jr., known as Barton, passed away, Monday, October 1, 2018, after a short illness. Services will be 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 5, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.Barton graduated from Waco High School in 1960 and served honorably in the United States Army, after which he had a successful career in the tech industry. After working in Kansas for a while, Barton and his wife returned to Texas and lived in Arlington. They moved back to Waco last year. Anyone who knew him knows he loved a high stakes game of poker, or a no stakes game for that matter. He was also an avid reader, with a large collection of books, mostly westerns and mysteries.He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Pat Maxwell; daughters, Denis Rogers, Kathy Baldwin and Jeannie Ryan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Reiman; brother, Pat; nephew, Josh Zachry; nieces, Marra McElroy and Meredith Knight; four grandnephews; and one grandniece.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Disabled American Veterans.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
