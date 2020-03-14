Carolyn Zachry Feb. 3, 1938 - March 11, 2020 Carolyn Zachry, 82, died peacefully on March 11, 2020, in Boerne, TX. Carolyn is survived by her children, Denise Rogers, Kathy Baldwin, Pat Maxwell, and Jeannie Ryan. A private memorial service will be held with information to follow. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

