Raymond C. YoungerMarch 24, 1924 - Dec. 6, 2018Raymond C. Younger, 94, of Waco, passed away in Waco. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in Rosemound Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Dyess Air Force Honor Guard along with Masonic graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 10, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

