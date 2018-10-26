Steven Ross Youngblood, Sr.March 27, 1966 - Oct. 3, 2018Steven Youngblood, Sr., 52, passed away, October 3, 2018, in Waco following a lengthy illness. Planning is underway for a memorial service in his honor.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

