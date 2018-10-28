Steven Ross Youngblood, Sr.March 27, 1966 - October 3, 2018Steven Ross Youngblood, Sr., 52, died on October 3, 2018, in Waco. A memorial service will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 3, at Capital City VFW Post 8787, 500 VFW Road, in Austin. A lunch and reception will immediately follow.Steven was born, March 27, 1966, to Alvin and Christine Youngblood at Bergstrom AFB. He graduated from A.N. McCallum High School in 1984 and earned a BS in Restaurant and Hotel Management from Texas Tech University in Lubbock. He also pursued a masters degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Tarleton State University. Steven held teaching certifications in special education and general elementary education.Steven honorably served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, KY, Fort Belvoir, VA, Fort Richardson, AK, and later as a reservist. He resided in Waco for 20+ years where he worked as an educator with the Texas Youth Commission and later, for the Central Texas VA, providing medical and administrative support for veterans. Steven was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. His passions were cooking, music, travel, current events, friends, and family.He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his son, Steven Youngblood, Jr.; siblings, Arlene Youngblood, Alvin Youngblood, Jr., and Stella Marks; former spouse, Julie Williams Youngblood; and a niece, a nephew, and many loving cousins, friends, colleagues, and caregivers.Memorial gifts in his honor can be made to the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System or the American Diabetes Association.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
