Maggie Elizabeth YoungbloodMarch 22, 1922 - Oct. 3, 2018Mrs. Maggie Elizabeth Youngblood, 96, was called home on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 6, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors, with Mr. Doug Hamilton officiating. Interment to follow in Bryan City Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. in Bryan, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 5, at the funeral home.Maggie was born, March 22, 1922, to David D. Sharp and Bettie Jane Hollingsworth-Sharp in Leona, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco and a former resident of Bryan. Maggie was member of the New Road Church of Christ. She worked 20 years for General Telephone Company in Bryan.Maggie was preceded in death by her father, mother, step-mother; husband, JR Youngblood; son, Jimmie Ray Youngblood; brothers, Emmett, Thurman, Gerald, Harold, Ed, Bill Tom, and George Sammie; and sisters, Juanita and Catherine.She is survived by her son, Donald Pat Youngblood and wife, Sharon; granddaughters, Amber Howell and husband, Brent; great-grandson, Ridge King, Holly Hubbard and husband, Jarrod; grandson, Brian Youngblood and wife, Karin; great-grandson, Joshua; great-granddaughter, Sarah; granddaughter, Tracey Hobbs and husband, Sid; great-granddaughter, Tiffany Wood and husband, Logan, and Brittany Hobbs; grandson, Jason Lynch; and many nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
