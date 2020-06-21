Mary Young Dec. 7, 1943 - June 17, 2020 Mary Young, age 85, of West, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Rosary will be recited and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Mary was born December 7, 1934, in West, the daughter of John and Emma (Dirba) Dvorak. She attended the old Alligator Creek School. On December 30, 1952, she was united in marriage to Edgar Young in West. Edgar preceded her in death on May 27, 2011. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. She was also a member of the RVOS Lodge in West and was active in West Longhorn Club and West Fair and Rodeo Association. She was a cook for the West Independent School District for over 20 years and also cleaned Tours Hall for more than 30 years. Mary enjoyed working on the family farm, taking care of her cattle and horses, and attending horse shows and rodeos. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Evelyn Kolar; and a son-in-law, Jessie Ince. Survivors include her daughters, Marlene Price and husband, Andy, and Diane Ince, both of West; her grandchildren, Shelby Ince, Shannon Price, Andy Price, and Kenny Price; her sisters, Leona Gerik and husband, Eugene, and Georgie Hutchison; a brother, John L. Dvorak Sr. and wife, Patsy; a brother-in-law, Raymond Kolar; her goddaughter, Doris Ann Hodde; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Ambulance Association or the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
