Linda Joyce YoungSept. 18, 1940 - May 18, 2019Linda Joyce Young passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, at Richwood Church of God. Memorial service to follow. Another viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at Waco Memorial Park chapel in Robinson, with a burial ceremony to follow. A brief graveside service will also be held where Linda will be buried beside her husband with the Reverend William Ainsworth presiding.Linda was born to Robert Lee Sudbury Sr. and Sible Marion Sudbury on September 18, 1940. She married Coll Edward Young on February 7, 1973.Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Coll Edward Young; father, Robert Lee Sudbury Sr.; mother, Sible Marion Sudbury; brother, Robert Lee Sudbury Jr.; and sister, Barbara Elizabeth Banks.She is survived by children, Albert George Young (Kim) and Richard Allen Young (Juliannie); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Online condolences may be made to www.stroudfuneralhome.comStroud Funeral Home538 Brazosport Blvd NClute, TX 77531Phone: (979) 265-1188Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
