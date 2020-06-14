Walker Young, Jr. March 20, 1942 - June 9, 2020 Walker Young, age 78, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, at Billington Cemetery near Axtell. Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Carolyn Young of Waco; his son, Kenneth Wayne Young of Waco; brothers, Clarence William Young and wife, Cindy, and Billy Ray Young; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
