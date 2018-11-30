Edward Doy YoungDec. 18, 1926 - Nov. 26, 2018Edward Doy Young, age 91, of Lorena, Texas, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018, at The Atrium of Bellmead. At his request, he will be cremated and his Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018, at the First Baptist Church of Lorena.Born December 18, 1926, in San Angelo, Texas, to William Edward and Martha Annette "Mattie" (Green) Young and graduated from Lorena High School in 1944.He served his country in WW II with the U.S. Army Air Corps, specifically the Signal Corps in the Philippine Islands and the Allied occupation forces of Japan. He later served stateside during the Korean conflict in the U.S. Air Force, eventually attaining the rank of sergeant and was discharged in 1951. He joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers shortly after graduating high school and has maintained his membership since. He worked on many commercial and industrial jobs as an electrician and lineman. The last 32 years before retirement, he worked for General Tire and Rubber Company in Odessa, Texas, starting in the electrical and instrumentation maintenance group and the last 20 years as the supervisor of this group.During his residency in Odessa, he was a member of Crescent Park Baptist Church and during his time in Lorena, he was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Lorena, serving both churches as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher.He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 162, sponsored by Crescent Park Baptist Church, serving as an Assistant Scoutmaster and for many year as the Scoutmaster. In his service as a troop leader, he was awarded several training awards including one of scouting's highest awards, the Silver Beaver.He married Martha Dillard of Decatur, Texas in 1952 and had 36 years of marriage, before she died of diabetic complications in 1988. They had three children: Ross Edward, Martha Elena and Patricia Marlene.In 1989, Ed married Rebecca Stanford Strahan, who had graduated with him in 1944.He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Martha; sister, Inez Byrum; and younger brother, William Dale Young.He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; his son's family, Ross and wife, Patti Young, of Odessa; three grandsons, Edward Carter Young of Odessa, Everett Curtiss and wife, Lindsey Young, and their two children of Gilbert, Arizona, and Patrick Taylor Young of Odessa; two daughters, Martha Elena and husband, Ray Wishert, of Brownwood, Texas, and Patricia Marlene Young of Odessa; three step-daughters, Brenda and husband, John Winkler, of Woodway, Kathy Reich of Waco, and Diane and husband, Jerry Muse, of Cypress; numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and great-step-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
