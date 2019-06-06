Nannie Frances YounceDec. 23, 1929 - June 4, 2019Nannie Frances Younce, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A funeral mass will be 12:00 noon, Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Eugene Catholic Church, McGregor, Texas, with Father Boniface Onjefu officiating. The visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.Frances was born on December 23, 1929 to Joseph Edward Lechler and Clara Ruth Marshall Lechler. She married Edwin Lee Younce on May 25, 1978 in Waco. She was employed by Sams Manufacturing for many years and enjoyed being a homemaker for most of her life. Frances was a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church.Frances was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Winston Davis; daughter, Frances LaNette Beam; great-grandsons, Jace Corbin Davis and Christian Hayes; brothers, Elmer Lee Lechler, Billy Eugene Lechler, and Edward Cleo Lechler.Survivors include her husband, of 42 years, Edwin Lee Younce; son, Joe Wayne Davis and wife, Margaret, of Oglesby; daughter, Saundra Oliver of Oglesby; brother, Edwin Leo Lechler and wife, Margaret, of McGregor; nine grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.For those who desire, the family has suggested the Oglesby Lions Club for memorial contributions.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

