Shirley Yost Feb.18, 1928 - March 9, 2020 Shirley Yost passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, at Waco Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald A. "Jerry" Yost; and an infant daughter, Mary May. Shirley had a strong faith, and loved the simple things in life; a dinner with family, gardening, church activities, and playing with her grandchildren. She spent the last 14 years in Dallas and enjoyed being close to her family and making new friends. She is survived by her son, David Yost and wife, Mary, of Dallas; daughter, Sherri Edrington and husband, John, of Dallas; grandchildren, Ashley Ashbaugh and her husband, Matt; great-grandchildren, Avery and Charlie Ashbaugh of New York, New York; and grandson, Austin Edrington of Dallas. We would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Plaza at Edgemere, in particular the Memory Care staff including, but not limited, to Katie, Barbara, Octavia, Cherry, Florina, Ike, Charles, Kay, Faiz, JD, and the wonderful hospice nurses. Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Deputies use robot in four-hour standoff with sex offender suspect
-
Coronavirus cancellations in Waco
-
6 COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County, including 2 Baylor professors
-
Family sues local mortuary over how relative's arrangements were handled
-
Waco declares state of emergency, bans large public gatherings, closes bars, limits restaurants
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.