Othella YorkMay 22, 1932 - Jan. 17, 2019Othella Buckner York, 86, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living - Lakeshore surrounded by her adoring family. Services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 22, at Littlepage Funeral Home in Mart, Texas, with Amos Humphries officiating. Burial will follow at the Riesel Cemetary in Riesel, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 21, at Littlepage Funeral Home.Othella was born in Dawson, Texas to Thomas Robert and Lily Mae (Petty) Buckner on May 22, 1932. She was a sweet, loving mother who was very close to her children and grandchildren. She worked in and loved food service most of her life, retiring as a cafeteria manager for Waco ISD. She was well known for her incredible cooking ability and independent spirit. She was greatly loved by all who knew her, and she will live on in our hearts forever.She is survived by her brother, John Bucker and wife, Joyce, of Hewitt; daughters, JoAnn Starnes of Lumberton, and Nan Castello and husband, Chris, of Ceder Park; sons, Robert Pursley and wife, Cindy, of China Spring, and Anthony Pursley and wife, Esther, of Waco; son-in-law, Richard Dowdy of Colleyville; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Robert and Lily Mae (Petty) Buckner; first husband, Billy Joe Pursley; husband, JD York; long-time friend, Weldon Linville; brothers, Charlie Buckner, Joe Buckner, Loudin Buckner, William Buckner, Mount Buckner, and Valentine "VT" Buckner; sisters, Mary Buckner, Johnnie Cottongame, Frances Buckner, Lena Jinison, Lucy Smith, and Ida Thorne; daughters, Judy Dowdy and Annette "Buffalo" Haller; son-in-law, Keith Starnes; and grandson-in-law, Jeff McNeil.Pallbearers will be Robert Pursley, Joseph Pursley, Travis Frazier, Matthew Pursley, Taylor Frazier, and P.D. Brown. Sonny Heath will be an honorary pallbearer.The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living - Lakeshore and SouthernCare Hospice for their incredible amount of compassion and love they showed Othella and her family during these past months.Littlepage Funeral Home711 E. Texas AveMart, TX 76664Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.