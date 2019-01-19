Othella YorkMay 22, 1932 - Jan. 17, 2019Othella Bucker York, 86, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living - Lakeshore surrounded by her adoring family. Services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 22, at Littlepage Funeral Home in Mart, Texas, with Amos Humphries officiating. Burial will follow at the Riesel Cemetary in Riesel, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 21, at Littlepage Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.