Johnny Mack York, Jr.
March 24, 1935 - April 25, 2020
Johnny Mack York, Jr., age 85, of Eddy, passed away on the afternoon of April 25, 2020. The family will hold a private family graveside where Johnny "Gan" York Jr. will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Masonic Cemetery in Gatesville, TX.
Mr. Johnny Mack York, Jr., son of the late Johnny Mack York Sr. and Georgia Augusta Wetzel, was born March 24, 1935 at home in McLennan County.
He was united in holy matrimony to Mary Lou Davis in December of 1953. This union was blessed with three children, six grandchildren, and nine great- grandchildren.
Johnny York, Jr. participated in the National Cutting Horse Association and his love for horses continued throughout his lifetime. Prior to retirement, Johnny worked as a Xerox Technical Representative. Through all things, family remained first and foremost in his mind. As a result, Johnny, or affectionately known as "Gan" to his family, spent his remaining days on Earth surrounded by his loved ones. He quietly departed this life Saturday, April 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Mary Lou Davis York; parents, Johnny & Georgia York; and sisters, Joann Carroll & Shirley York.
His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Johnny and wife, Rita York of Eddy, Texas, Tammy and husband, Doug Childs of Whitney, Texas, and Bradley York of Waco, Texas; six grandchildren: Debby York, Stacy Isom, Kelly York, Christi Alejo, Cory Childs, Casey Childs, and nine great- grandchildren.
