Jon YorkMarch 1, 1968 - October 15, 2019Jon York, age 51, of Robinson, formerly of Rockdale, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home in Robinson. Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., with visitation at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.Jon was born March 1, 1968, in Austin, to Aliene Marie Bauer and G.C. "Pete" York. He was raised in Rockdale and lived the past 14 years in Robinson. He was an IT Specialist with Baylor University in Waco the past seven years. On September 27, 2001, he and Shannon Richardson were married in Waco. He was a member of Cross Roads Fellowship Church in Hewitt. Jon loved being with his children and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan.He was preceded in death by his father, G.C. "Pete" York on April 27, 2010.Surviving are his wife, Shannon York, of Robinson; son, Stephen York of Robinson; daughter, Taylor York of Robinson; step-daughter, Madison Moss of Waco; mother, Aliene Bauer of Waco; step-mother, Judy York of Rockdale; sisters, Yvette McCoy and husband, John, of Rockdale, Rebecca Luckey and husband, Paul, of Rockdale; Terri York Sandoval of Rockdale; and a number of nieces and nephews.Phillips & Luckey Funeral HomeRockdale, Texas 76567512-446-5454

