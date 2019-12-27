Ila Jo YorkJune 8, 1933 - Dec. 25, 2019Ila Jo York, 86, of Robinson, Texas, passed away on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum.Ila Jo York (Huffman) was born, June 8, 1933, to Francis Marion Huffman and Viola Pearl Huffman in Overton, Texas. Her formative years were spent in Clifton, Texas on a family farm. On November 12, 1952, she married Darrell Louis York, Sr. in Valley Mills, Texas. They went on to share 67 wonderful years of marriage."Nan" is survived by her husband, Darrell Louis York, Sr.; children, Sue Walker and husband, Robert "Rocky", Darrell "Buster" Louis York, Jr. and wife, Martha, Rhonda York, Clint York and wife, Marla; grandchildren, Larna Blanco and husband, Samuel, Meredith Redding and husband, Cameron, Mason Walker, Benjamin York and wife, Payton, Samuel York; great-grandchildren, Brooklin Barber, Jantzen Blanco, Bobby-Jake Redding, Emry Blanco, and Waylon Redding.Pallbearers will be Darrell "Buster" Louis York, Jr., Clint York, Samuel York, Samuel Blanco, and Cameron Redding.Jo's greatest joy in life was taking care of her dear family, to whom she was affectionately known as "Nan." Whether hosting a large holiday gathering, cheering on a child or grandchild at a school event, or filling up the jars around her house with colorful candy, Nan always spread happiness by supporting and spending time with her loved ones. Jo was passionate about caring for the elderly and spent countless hours volunteering with activities at area nursing homes. She was also a proud supporter of her beloved Baylor Bears.The family would like to express our gratitude to the doctors and ICU nurses at Ascension Providence for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Ila Jo York to Meals on Wheels Waco, or Friends for Life.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Service information
Dec 28
Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum
6623 I35 South
Robinson, TX 76706
6623 I35 South
Robinson, TX 76706
