Frances Jane YorkDec. 14, 1918 - April 17, 2019Frances Jane York passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., with services to began at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Bill Swearingen officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.Frances was born December 14, 1918 in Dawson, Texas.She was a bookkeeper for many years and had worked at Cox's Department Store.She is survived by her sons, Andrew T. York, Jr. and his wife, Janet; Robbie York and his wife, Peggy; her brother, Joe Rountree and his close friend, Gracie Potter; her sister, Nell Cooper; her sister-in-law, Jean Rountree; her grandchildren, Tim York and his wife, Dana, Jason York and Amanda Kujda and her husband, Jason; and her great-grandchildren, Dylan Kujda, Cassidy Kujda, Sydney York and Francesca York.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.