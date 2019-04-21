Frances Jane YorkDec. 14, 1918 - April 17, 2019Frances Jane York passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., with services to began at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Bill Swearingen officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.Frances was born December 14, 1918 in Dawson, Texas.She was a bookkeeper for many years and had worked at Cox's Department Store.She is survived by her sons, Andrew T. York, Jr. and his wife, Janet; Robbie York and his wife, Peggy; her brother, Joe Rountree and his close friend, Gracie Potter; her sister, Nell Cooper; her sister-in-law, Jean Rountree; her grandchildren, Tim York and his wife, Dana, Jason York and Amanda Kujda and her husband, Jason; and her great-grandchildren, Dylan Kujda, Cassidy Kujda, Sydney York and Francesca York.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

