Wilburn Floyd YatesOctober 5, 1960 - August 14, 2018Wilburn Floyd Yates passed away, Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Wilburn was born, October 5, 1960, in Jourdanton, Texas, to Wilburn and Evelyn June Yates. He worked at Sherwin Williams. He enjoyed football and family time.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heather Marie Yates.He is survived by wife, Carlotta Yates; daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Michael; three grandchildren, Dante, Saray, and Milian; two sisters and two brothers.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
