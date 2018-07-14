John Allen YatesSept. 20, 1962 - June 14, 2018John (Rowdy) Yates went to be with his Lord, June 14, 2018, after a short battle with cancer.John Allen Yates was born to Bobby and Bobbi Helen (Applebee) in Hamilton, Texas, September 20, 1962.John graduated from Hamilton High School. He immediately joined a combine team; here is where he met his life-long friend, Rex Fennell.In 1983, John joined the Waco Police Dept. and was named TMPA Office of the Year. John was one of the first SWAT team members for the Waco Police Dept. He was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson, Texas.John was a loving husband to Rhonda (Spradlin) Yates; devoted father to daughters, Rebecca Eubanks and husband, Chris, Jessie Yates, Leah and McKenzie Spradlin; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and extended children, Stacy Paulson and husband, Dr. Brandon Paulson, Danielle Heffley and husband, David, and Remington Harrison.John was predeceased in death by his loving parents and grandparents.To cherish his memories are his siblings: sister, Becky and husband, Ronny Harris; brothers, Dale Yates, James and wife, Genevieve Yates, and Ronnie and wife, Dorothy Yates.A special thank you to the SWAT team for his last repel and helicopter ride.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.