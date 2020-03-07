April 21, 1945 - March 3, 2020
James R. Yates, 74, of Robinson passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Pastor Derek Nease officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at the funeral home.
James was born April 21, 1945, to Tom and Irene (Pharris) Yates in Cameron, Texas. He served his country in the US Army. James was a welder, working for Moseley Machinery and Smith Pump Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially spending time on the farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gladys; seven sisters; two brothers; and his good friends, Sonny, George, and Judy.
James is survived by his sons, Jamie Yates, Larry Yates; daughters-in-law, Pam Gutierrez, Teresa Sanchez; grandchildren, Dakota Yates and wife, Whitney, Makayla Yates, Sherrie Yates, Josh Sanchez, Kirstie Sanchez; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.