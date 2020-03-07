April 21, 1945 - March 3, 2020

James R. Yates, 74, of Robinson passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Pastor Derek Nease officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at the funeral home.

James was born April 21, 1945, to Tom and Irene (Pharris) Yates in Cameron, Texas. He served his country in the US Army. James was a welder, working for Moseley Machinery and Smith Pump Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially spending time on the farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gladys; seven sisters; two brothers; and his good friends, Sonny, George, and Judy.

James is survived by his sons, Jamie Yates, Larry Yates; daughters-in-law, Pam Gutierrez, Teresa Sanchez; grandchildren, Dakota Yates and wife, Whitney, Makayla Yates, Sherrie Yates, Josh Sanchez, Kirstie Sanchez; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Yates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries