Jack YarbroughAugust 26, 1928 - July 2, 2018Jack Samuel Yarbrough, age 89, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away, Monday, July 2, 2018. He was born, August 26, 1928, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, to John and Lola Yarbrough. He was a retired college professor of English at McClennan Community College in Waco, Texas. He also taught Spanish and math in Eagle Pass, Kosse, Odessa, Arlington and Brenham.He married Barbara Jean Barganier on June 13, 1957.He was an avid lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed riding bikes, playing tennis, swimming, fishing, boating and hunting. He served in the United States Army and was a captain of the United States Air Force.After retiring from McClennan Community College, he moved with his wife to Little River, Texas, and joined the Little River United Methodist Church. Both Jack and his wife sang in the church choir.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Leigh Hedderman and Laura Staves; son, Sam Yarbrough; two granddaughters, Margaret and Courtney; two grandsons, Tucker and Luke; and brother, Mike Yarbrough.A memorial service and celebration of Jack's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 14, at the Little River United Methodist Church, located at 104 S. Kings Trail, Little River-Academy, TX 76554.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at the same address.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
