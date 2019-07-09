M.L. WrightSept. 11, 1927 - July 5, 2019M. L. "Mel" Wright passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with Ronnie Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star, Texas. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., before the service at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Mel was born September 11, 1927, in Star, to Hilary Hudson Wright and Alta Ann Garrett Wright. He attended a small country school on the Hurst Ranch. He enjoyed training and working with horses, landscaping and spending time with "his grandbabies" and family gatherings.He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and five sisters; and daughter, Marsha Lynn Davidson.He is survived by his wife, Wanda of Robinson; daughters, Connie Wright Ener and husband, Travis, of Princeton, Texas, and Angelique Wright Smith of Ft. Worth, Texas; stepson, James Gatewood of Austin, Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
