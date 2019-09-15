Katherine Ann WrightApril 9, 1971 - Sept. 10, 2019Katherine Ann Wright, 48, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, following a long illness. Graveside services were held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 12, at Oakwood Cemetery, conducted by Dr. David Rogers.Katherine was born in Waco, April 9, 1971, to John H. Wright and Mary Ellen Rogers Wright. She graduated from Midway High School in 1990, where she participated in journalism, lettered in choir and served as trainer for the girls' basketball team. After attending MCC, Katherine was employed with "Country Time" newspaper as long as her health permitted.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Woodrow and Ellen Rogers and George and Kathlyn Wright; brother, John Rogers Wright; and uncle, George Wright, Jr.Katherine is survived by her parents of Waco; aunts and uncles, Woody and Ann Rogers of Waco, Katy and Richard Bourland of Fort Worth, Fred and Vicki Wright of Hendersonville, North Carolina; as well as numerous cousins.The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Stephen Raley, Dr. Andrew Day and Dr. Robert Thrift for their kindness and care.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas in Katherine's memory.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

