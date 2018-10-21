George B. Wright, Jr.May 9, 1940 - October 13, 2018George B. Wright, Jr., went to be with our Lord on October 13, 2018, in Aurora, Colorado. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 29, 3018, Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Colorado.George was born, May 9, 1940, in Harlingen, Texas, to George B. Wright, Sr. and Kathlyn Hamilton Wright. George went to elementary school in Houston and moved with his family to Waco in 1955. He graduated from Waco High School in 1958. After attending Baylor University, he graduated from the University of Texas with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He married Sandra Jean Sanderson on September 12, 1964.In 1965 George joined the U.S. Air Force as a communications officer and attained the rank of Captain. After serving four years, he went to work for Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas. In 1984 George, this wife and three daughters moved to Aurora, Colorado, where he worked for Lucent Technologies until he retired in the late 1990's.George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his nephew, Johnny Wright.He is survived by his three daughters, Sherry and Alex Schott of Aurora, Wendy and Dennis Wright of Texas, Lisa Wright and Steve Schwandt of Aurora; three grandchildren, Nathan Schott, Lauren Schott, and Bethany Wright. He is also survived by two brothers, John Wright and Mary Ellen of Waco; Fred Wright and Vicki of Hendersonville, NC; and niece, Katherine Wright of Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
