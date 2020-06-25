Dorothy Wright
Jan. 9, 1961 - June 22, 2020
Dorothy Jo Wright, 59, of Bellmead, passed away June 22, 2020, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Dorothy was born January 9, 1961, in Mexia, Texas, to Dorothy and Virgil Sterling, and she was preceeded in death by her father. She was also preceeded by her sister, Glenda Holder; brothers, Roger and Clayton Sterling. She is survived by her husband, Michael Wright; daughters, Mendi Long and her husband, James, and Samantha Wright; sons, Sean Wright and his companion, Brittany Guyer, and Tyler Wright. She had five beautiful grandchildren, Aubrey and Austin Long, Natalie and Jax Wright, Malyassa Ivy; sisters, Marilyn Farris and Lorie Bradburry; and brothers, Jerry, Frank, Billy, Brad, and Jason Sterling.
