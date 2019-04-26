Billye Joyce WrightMay 31, 1933 - April 18, 2019Billye Joyce McGregor Wright passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. The wake will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 26. The funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, both services will be held at St. Paul AME Church, 2300 Metropolitan Ave., Dallas, Texas 75215.She was born in Chilton (Falls County), Texas, May 31, 1933. She was the youngest of seven children born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Douglas McGregor, Sr.Mrs. Wright was educated in the Chilton and Marlin Public School Systems and received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Paul Quinn College, and her Master's degree in Education from Prairie View A&M University. Mrs. Wright also received her certification as a counselor from Hardin Simmons University and furthered her education in post-graduate studies toward her Professional Counselor's license at Abilene Christian University. Mrs. Wright retired from her work in the Abilene Independent School District as a teacher and later counselor after thirty-two years.Mrs. Wright was a member of St. Paul AME Church in Dallas, Texas. She held many leadership positions within the North Texas Conference Women's Missionary Society of the Tenth Episcopal District of the AME Church.Mrs. Wright was married to Reverend Dr. E. L. Wright, II for 62 years and are the parents of three children: Nannette W. Glenn, Lynda W. Mason, and E.L. and Trey Wright, III. They are also the proud grandparents of six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home6449 University Hills Blvd,Dallas, TX 75241(214) 376-1500Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
