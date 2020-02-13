Gregory WoycheshinMar. 5, 1969 - Feb. 11, 2020Gregory Woycheshin, age 50, of Waco, son of Bill and Dorothy Woycheshin, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in a Waco hospital. Services at St. Louis Catholic Church are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Woycheshin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries