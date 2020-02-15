Greg WoycheshinMarch 5, 1969 - Feb. 11, 2020Gregory (Greg) Woycheshin, 50, of Waco, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, after a short illness. Rosary will be 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home followed by visitation with the family at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, February 17, at St. Louis Catholic Church by Father Ryan Higdon. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Greg was born March 5, 1969 to Bill and Dorothy Woycheshin in Waco. Greg was always special to his family and lived a life in a quiet and thoughtful way, but full of kindness and compassion for others.In his younger days he loved fishing, swimming, camping at the lake, and playing the trumpet in the school orchestra. Greg also had a special place in his heart for all of God's creatures.He is survived by his parents, Bill and Dorothy; his brothers, Doug and wife, Gena, and Billy and wife, Nikki; nephew, Evan; nieces, Heather, Haleigh, and Makenzie; and his loving Aunt Mary.The family thanks the Providence emergency and ICU staff for their special care.Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Rd, Waco, Texas 76706.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
